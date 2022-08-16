A Share Of Usiminas Has Been Acquired By BlackRock

CTN NEWS – The American company BlackRock, one of the largest in the world, acquired class A preferred shares issued by Usiminas (USIM5) and, as of August 10, 2022, its holdings, as an aggregate, amounted to 27,643,962 class preferred shares in class A.

The steel company issued 27645,090 class A preferred shares and 1,128 American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) representing 1,128.

Class A preferred shares

Class A preferred shares represent approximately 5.04% of the total number of class A preferred shares issued.

The company issued 12,594,611 derivative financial instruments that referenced cash-settled preferred shares, accounting for approximately 2.29 % of total preferred shares.

The information was released on Monday, 15th, by Usiminas.

According to the manager, the purpose of the aforementioned equity interests is strictly an investment, not aiming to change the shareholding control or administrative structure of the company.

