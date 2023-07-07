Connect with us

Business

Larry Fink Refers To Bitcoin As An International Asset In TV Interview, Pushing It To 14-Month High
Advertisement

Business News

Thailand's Inflation Surprises With Slowest Growth In 22 Months, Consumer Price Forecasts Revised

Business

An Apple Appeal Against Optis Over 4G Patents Loses In London

Business

Walmart Canada Delivery Pass Program Has Been Launched

Business

Aesthetic & Medical Marketing Content Undergoes Rapid Changes

Business

Gold Price Forecast: Cautious Trade Ahead Of The US Holiday, Fed Minutes

Business

The Local Applebee's Is Offering a Special For The Fourth Of July

Business

Sheetz $1.776 Gas Proves Popular For The Fourth Of July

Business

Trump Media Merger Partner Reveals a $18 Million Preliminary Settlement With The SEC

Business

Until Inflation Falls, Turkey Will Keep Tightening Monetary Policy

Business

Walmart, Costco, Target, Sam's Are Open On July 4...

Business

PokiesLAB Casino Editor Explains the iGaming Market in Australia

Business

Susana de la Puente Discusses the start-up Ecosystem in Israel

Business

Bitcoin ATM Operator Bitcoin Depot Debuts On Nasdaq After Merging With SPAC

Business

Apple Will Permanently Delete Photos From IPhones In July, So Beware

Business

Unlocking Success with Google Shopping Ads: Drive Sales with Precision

Business

Goldman Sachs' Apple Card Is Going Out After Massive Losses

News Business Tech

Revolutionary Digital Infrastructure Transforms Thailand's Capital Market

Business Tech

The Crucial Advantages of Digital Marketing for Your Online Business

Business

Thailand's eCommerce Transforming Tourism with Digital Storefronts

Business

Larry Fink Refers To Bitcoin As An International Asset In TV Interview, Pushing It To 14-Month High

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Larry Fink Refers To Bitcoin As An International Asset In TV Interview, Pushing It To 14-Month High

(CTN News) – The price of Bitcoin hit its highest level in more than a year on Thursday as some of the most important financial institutions in the world continue to move into the crypto space.

Cryptocurrency prices hit a high of $31,460 early Thursday morning, their highest level in 14 months, but then their gains began to wane as the day progressed. A 52-week high was reached at the end of June, and it has now exceeded that high.

It was trading at about $30,600 at the time of publication, an increase of less than 1% over the previous 24 hours.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink’s comments on Wednesday which urged crypto to be viewed as a digital version of gold have contributed to Bitcoin’s strong performance this week.

He explained in an interview on Fox Business that Bitcoin is a global asset that isn’t tied to a specific currency, so it can be viewed as an asset that people can use and play as an alternative to a traditional form of payment.

As a result of Fink’s firm, BlackRock, applying to create a Bitcoin ETF last month, a wave of TradFi players, such as Fidelity, WisdomTree, and Invesco, started following suit.

The Securities and Exchange Commission said that BlackRock’s application did not contain all the information it needed, so Nasdaq, which hopes to list the ETF, re-filed the application on Monday.

An application for a Bitcoin ETF, which directly invests in the digital currency, has never been approved by the SEC.

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, and Citadel Securities also backed EDX Markets, which aims to provide crypto trading via a middle ground between the worlds of traditional finance and the web3.

Since traditional financial firms have entered the Bitcoin market, the price of bitcoin has been trending above $30,000 for the past few weeks, which has resulted in millions of dollars being inflowed into the market in the last few weeks.

During the past week, investors poured $125 million into some of the most popular digital asset investment products, bringing the total amount invested over the previous two weeks to $334 million, according to a report by CoinShares.

The amount of Bitcoin inflows during that time period represented 98% of the total inflows.

SEE ALSO:

An Apple Appeal Against Optis Over 4G Patents Loses In London

Walmart Canada Delivery Pass Program Has Been Launched

Gold Price Forecast: Cautious Trade Ahead Of The US Holiday, Fed Minutes
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

ADVERTISEMENT


ดูบอล and ผลบอลสด and check ibomma

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs