Walmart Canada Delivery Pass Program Has Been Launched

(CTN News) – Earlier this year, Walmart Canada introduced the launch of a new subscription service that gives customers unlimited, free next-day delivery as part of their membership.

Currently, customers in Ottawa can register and access Delivery Pass, while launches will be held in Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver in the coming weeks before the program rolls out across the country by the end of the summer.

As a member of Walmart Canada’s Delivery Price, you are able to get faster access to Walmart’s private label grocery and general merchandise items at a monthly cost of $8.97 or an annual cost of $89 for a year.

It is our goal to provide Canadians with fast, convenient delivery at affordable prices on a daily basis, so that they don’t have to choose between both.

“We’re transforming our omnichannel offering in order to provide Canadians with the most efficient, consistent and affordable experience when shopping,” said Laurent Duray, Walmart Canada’s chief eCommerce officer.

There is no doubt that Delivery Pass will be a gamechanger for Canadian shoppers, as it will give them the products they need at the best prices, when and how they want them.

You can receive unlimited, free next-day delivery from Canada with a Walmart Canada Delivery Pass and you can also upgrade to same-day or express delivery at a discount price with a Canada Delivery Pass.

The pass gives customers access to more than 65,000 products at in-store prices.

“Not only will our customers save money when shopping at Walmart Canada, but they will also be able to spend less time shopping in-store with groceries and more delivered straight to their doors from our stores, so they’ll spend less time shopping in-store.”

“With the launch of Walmart Canada’s free next-day delivery program, consumers can enjoy unlimited, free delivery on groceries, electronics, and toys at an affordable price,” said Ignacio Baladron, Walmart Canada’s Vice President of Omnichannel Operations. It is our pleasure to announce the launch of Delivery Pass today, and we have ambitious plans to evolve the program and unlock new features in the future.

We’re just getting started with Delivery Pass.”

Every day, Walmart Canada serves more than 1.5 million customers across a chain of more than 400 stores across the country.

SEE ALSO:

The Toyota Battery Breakthrough Could Boost Electric Cars