Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Labor Day 2022: What's Open, What's Closed

(CTN News) _ It is Labor Day on the first Monday of September, which is a day to recognize the many contributions that workers have made to the economy of the United States.s that workers have made to the American economy.

In many parts of the country, Americans will be celebrating the long weekend, but it can be tricky to estimate what will be open and closed on Monday, September 5 in order to observe the holiday.

We have compiled a list of businesses and institutions that will be open and closed over the holiday period.

Retailers

The majority of major retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, as well as major grocery stores, such as Kroger and Trader Joe’s, will be open on this day.

A notable exception is the closure of the Labor Day wholesale retailer Costco on Monday. You should check with local businesses to determine whether they will be closed on this day.

Government

There will be no federal offices, government buildings, or post offices on Monday as a result of the government shutdown. There will be a closure of state and local courts as well as the DMV during this time.

Financial institutions

There will be no banks open during the Labor Day holiday, so most banks will be closed – however, you will be able to access online banking and ATMs during this period.

During this time, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed, so it is anticipated that there will be no stock market trading in the future.

Post office

There will be no mail delivery on Monday as the US Postal Service will be closed. In addition to this, UPS will not be operating, Labor Day  but it will be providing its Express Critical services as usual.

It is also expected that FedEx’s Custom Critical service will be operating even if most of its other services are closed.

