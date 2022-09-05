Labor Day 2022: What’s Open, What’s Closed

We have compiled a list of businesses and institutions that will be open and closed over the holiday period.

Retailers

The majority of major retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS, as well as major grocery stores, such as Kroger and Trader Joe’s, will be open on this day.

A notable exception is the closure of the Labor Day wholesale retailer Costco on Monday. You should check with local businesses to determine whether they will be closed on this day.

Government

There will be no federal offices, government buildings, or post offices on Monday as a result of the government shutdown. There will be a closure of state and local courts as well as the DMV during this time.

Financial institutions

There will be no banks open during the Labor Day holiday, so most banks will be closed – however, you will be able to access online banking and ATMs during this period.

During this time, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed, so it is anticipated that there will be no stock market trading in the future.

Post office