(CTN News) _ Herb Kohler Jr., longtime leader of Kohler Company, passed away on Saturday, according to a press release issued by the company. His age was 83.

His zest for life, adventurous spirit, and impact on the world are what inspire and motivate us all, his family said in a statement released on Sunday.

It has been a privilege to travel with you, to celebrate with you, and to work with you.

“Herb Kohler was all in, all the time, leaving an indelible mark on how we live our lives today and that legacy will live on for generations to come.”

In 2015, Herb Kohler handed the role of CEO of Kohler Company over to his son, David Kohler, after being the CEO for 43 years as his father had.

In the years that followed, Herbert continued to play an important role in the company as its executive chairman.

CEO of Kohler’s company.

It was during Herb Kohler tenure as CEO of Kohler’s company that the company grew from a $133 million operation in 1972 to one that would be approaching $6 billion in annual revenue by 2015.

A number of world renowned golf courses were opened by Kohler in Wisconsin over the years. In 1988, Blackwolf Run, his first course, was opened for play.

It took another ten years for Whistling Straits to come online. The most recent Ryder Cup to take place there was in 2021.

The Whistling Straits Straits Course.

The Whistling Straits Straits Course, Whistling Straits Irish, the Blackwolf Run Meadow Valley, and the Blackwolf Run River courses are all located within these two venues.

It is no surprise that the Straits course is ranked No. 5 on Golfweek’s list of the Best Courses You Can Play, and the Irish course is ranked tied for 67th.