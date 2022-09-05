Connect with us

Tech

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC Pack, Gamma 2 Is Added
Advertisement

Tech

Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online

Tech

Ellie; Have You Seen The Last Of Us Part 1 yet? Here Are Ellie’s Jokes In Italian

Tech

NASA Officials News Briefing Is Held On The Next Launch Attempt Of Artemis

Tech

Samsung; Data Breach Has Ensnared US Customers

Tech

What is Multilayer PCBS

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G Tablet Features A Rugged Body

Gaming Tech

Payment Pathways Propel the Online Gambling Scenario in India

Tech

Xcode Cloud Subscriptions Launched By Apple To Speed Up App Development

Tech

Konami;Tokyo Games Show 2022: Konami Teases New Game From "World-Loved Series

Tech

iPhone 14 Leak Indicates That We May Have Been Misled About Its Price

Tech

Google;'Monero Mining Malware' Tops Google Search Results

Tech

New Redmi Pad 4G Specs Revealed Following 3C Certification

Tech

How to Get Started With XCUITest Testing

Tech

How To Hire A Freelance Software Developer In Singapore

Tech

WorkinTool PDF Converter Ultimate Review

Tech

How We Can View Instagram Stories Anonymously?

Tech

Samsung;Save Up To $50 With The First Discounts On New Samsung Galaxy Watch 5

Tech

Ideal Mobile App Development Company Is Essential for Business Now

Tech

‘Loneliest Man’ on the Planet Dies in a Brazilian Forest

Tech

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC Pack, Gamma 2 Is Added

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

35 seconds ago

on

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC Pack, Gamma 2 Is Added

(CTN News) _ Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 keeps expanding, as it is often emphasized in the DLC trailers released by Bandai Namco.

The company announced the next addition to the game a few days ago, and it’s based on the latest movie in the Dragon Ball series, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

As a matter of fact, Bandai Namco has announced that an entire Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero DLC Pack set will be added to the game.

It consists of two Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC packs which can be purchased separately. The first pack releases in Fall 2022, and adds three characters.

There has only been one character revealed so far from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC, and that is Gamma 2, one of the Red Ribbon Army’s “Super Heroes” that will appear in the DLC. You can check out his trailer below.

It is believed that Dr. Hedo created Gamma 2 as the second fighter for the Red Ribbon Army. His Japanese voice is provided by Mamoru Miyano.

Besides playing the role of Bedivere in Fate/Grand Order, Miyano also plays the role of Rin in Free!

In the trailer, Gamma 2 attacks Piccolo using his physical attacks and Gamma Blaster.

Moreover, Gamma 2 strikes a flamboyant pose when he activates his Android Barrier, giving him an opportunity to counter an incoming strike with his Android Barrier.

In spite of the fact that the other characters in the packs have not been confirmed, it seems pretty clear from the trailer that Gamma 1 will be joining the roster at some point.

In the trailer, we are teased with the arrival of this character. Hiroshi Kamiya is the voice actor behind the character Gamma 1.

In addition to Trafalgar Law, Kamiya also played Levi in Attack on Titan, as well as Trafalgar Law in One Piece.

In the first Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC pack that will be released in the Fall of 2022, Gamma 2 and two other characters will be included.

At this time, there is no information on when the second pack will be released, and no date has been set for its release. Playstation 4, Xbox One, PC, Switch, and Google Stadia are all supported by Xenoverse 2.

Will there be a Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2?

Xenoverse 2 is bursting with characters from across the Dragon Ball universe, so it’s not surprising that Bandai Namco is even pulling from Dragon Ball GT for new inclusions.

SEE Also:

AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Rafael Leao Shines As Champions Hold On

Thailand Sees a Rise in Illegal Guns Being Sold Online in 2022

Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online
Related Topics:
Continue Reading