Connect with us

Business

AMD Shares Rise As Data Center Business Drives Results
Advertisement

Business

Review Of Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream

Business News

Boeing Delivers The Last 747 Jumbo Jet As It Bids Farewell

Tech Business

Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweet Trial Probes Investor Damages

Business

CEO Of McDonald's: "Our Brand Is In The Best Position In Years"

Business

NetApp Cuts 8% Of Its Workforce To Cut Costs

Business

Inflation In US House Prices Slows Down In November

News Business

Adani, Asia's Richest Man, Targeted In $68 Billion Stock Market Crash

Tech Business News

JD.com To Suspend Operations On Indonesia And Thailand Sites

Automotive Business

Bentley Boosts Thailand's Luxury Car Market With Record Sales

Business News

SCB Raises Deposit And Lending Rates In Line With MPC's Interest Rate

Tech Business

Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March

Automotive Business

Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 For 3rd Straight Year

Business

The Dark Side of Trading Simulators: How They Mislead Novice traders

Business

Southwest Airlines Loses In 4Q22 Because Of Operational Problems

Business

Immusoft Gets $8 Million From California Institute For Regenerative Medicine

Business

France's Typical Wealth Revealed: Where Do You Fall?

Business

These 'Blue Zone' Dishes Will Keep You Healthy

Business

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Opposes Tighter Bail, Accusing Prosecutors Of 'bullying' Him

Business

Staff At Amazon Are Inspired By US Unions, Says Worker In Coventry

Business

AMD Shares Rise As Data Center Business Drives Results

Published

51 mins ago

on

AMD Shares Rise As Data Center Business Drives Results

(CTN News) – The stock of AMD rose Wednesday after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected data center chip sales in the fourth quarter. However, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) offered a more cautious outlook for the current quarter.

It earned 69 cents a share on sales of $5.6 billion in the December quarter. Based on FactSet’s survey of analysts, is expected to earn 67 cents on sales of $5.51 billion.

In comparison with last year, AMD earnings decreased by 25% while sales increased by 16%. As a result of the acquisition of Xilinx, revenue grew and helped offset declines in sales of PC and gaming chips.

AMD’s PC chip sales declined 51% year over year in the fourth quarter due to a weak personal computer market. The gaming segment reported a 7% decline in revenue to $1.6 billion.

During the same period, data center chip sales increased by 42% to $1.7 billion, driven primarily by Epyc server processors.

Following the release of the report, AMD shares rose

In the current quarter, expects sales of $5.3 billion, a decline of 10% from last year. The first quarter was expected to generate $5.5 billion in revenue, according to analysts.

AMD’s stock rose 9% today to 81.93. AMD closed Tuesday at 75.15 after rising 3.7%.

Based on our differentiated product portfolio, we are confident we will gain market share in 2023 and deliver long-term growth,” CEO Lisa Su said.

The Wall Street market is divided over the news

Both bulls and bears were pleased with fourth-quarter report. stock’s price target was raised by four Wall Street analysts and lowered by three.

The PC market is expected to bottom in the first quarter, according to AMD. During the first half of the year, cloud computing customers will also be digesting chip inventory.

To counter the headwinds in the overall market, hopes to take share away from Intel (INTC). Analysts say the company’s profit margins will be impacted by those efforts.

In IBD’s fabless semiconductor industry group, AMD stock ranks 12th out of 34 stocks. The IBD Composite Rating is 72 out of 99. Based on the Composite Rating, a stock’s key growth metrics are compared to all other stocks regardless of industry.

SEE ALSO:

Elon Musk’s Tesla Tweet Trial Probes Investor Damages

Boeing Delivers The Last 747 Jumbo Jet As It Bids Farewell

CEO Of McDonald’s: “Our Brand Is In The Best Position In Years”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins