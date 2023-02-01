Connect with us

Business

CEO Of McDonald's: "Our Brand Is In The Best Position In Years"
Advertisement

Business

NetApp Cuts 8% Of Its Workforce To Cut Costs

Business

Inflation In US House Prices Slows Down In November

News Business

Adani, Asia's Richest Man, Targeted In $68 Billion Stock Market Crash

Tech Business News

JD.com To Suspend Operations On Indonesia And Thailand Sites

Automotive Business

Bentley Boosts Thailand's Luxury Car Market With Record Sales

Business News

SCB Raises Deposit And Lending Rates In Line With MPC's Interest Rate

Tech Business

Baidu Planning To Launch Its Own ChatGPT In March

Automotive Business

Toyota Crowned Best-Selling Automaker In 2022 For 3rd Straight Year

Business

The Dark Side of Trading Simulators: How They Mislead Novice traders

Business

Southwest Airlines Loses In 4Q22 Because Of Operational Problems

Business

Immusoft Gets $8 Million From California Institute For Regenerative Medicine

Business

France's Typical Wealth Revealed: Where Do You Fall?

Business

These 'Blue Zone' Dishes Will Keep You Healthy

Business

FTX Founder Bankman-Fried Opposes Tighter Bail, Accusing Prosecutors Of 'bullying' Him

Business

Staff At Amazon Are Inspired By US Unions, Says Worker In Coventry

Business

Al-Futtaim Toyota & Lexus UAE Is Led By Jacques Brent

Business

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 - Why It's Time To Go Electric

Business News

Japan Firm Installs Whale Meat Vending Machines To Boost Sales

Business

Unlock The Hidden Benefits Of Outsourcing Amazon Listings Services

Business

CEO Of McDonald’s: “Our Brand Is In The Best Position In Years”

Published

31 mins ago

on

CEO Of McDonald's: "Our Brand Is In The Best Position In Years"

(CTN News) – According to McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, the brand’s strength is attributable to the brand’s “first-class marketing machine.”

He said the business’s brand is clearly in its most favorable position in years as it reported its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results today (31 January).

McDonald’s comparable sales grew 12.6% in the last three months of 2022, reaching $5.93 billion (£4.2 billion). Revenue came in at $23.2 billion (£20.4 billion) for the full year, up 10.9% from last year.

Recently, McDonald’s launched its ‘Fancy a sandwich? Promotion. Campaign. Campaign. UK’s #RaiseYourArrows campaign. McDonald’s customers have expressed significant excitement about the campaign, Kempczinski said.

With creative excellence, we’ve found even more ways to elevate our marketing.

Kempczinski, McDonald’s

Despite the campaign not showing our food, not showing our restaurants, and not mentioning our brand, it is instantly recognizable as McDonald’s,” he said.

The business has quickly scaled the campaign to over 30 markets, Kempczinski said.

As part of its revised ‘Accelerating the Arches 2.0’ strategy, McDonald’s said it was planning to “elevate” its marketing by investing in “creative excellence” earlier this month.

Kempczinski said the brand has applied key “scalable insights” to create “culturally relevant campaigns that resonate across markets and drive growth” in the last year.

Embrace the brand

With its focus on loyalty, McDonald’s has accrued more than 50 million “active” loyalty users in its top six markets since launching in the US in 2021. Over 50 markets now offer a loyalty program.

Over 35% of the business’s system-wide sales were generated through digital channels during Q4 2022.

The McCrispy Chicken Sandwich has also contributed to a “meaningful life for the chicken category” in the UK, Kempczinski noted.

He added that the UK market also benefited from the power of our brand, as the popular ‘Reindeer Ready’ holiday campaign returned for the sixth consecutive year.

In Kempczinski’s view, McDonald’s has “upped” its game in terms of “marketing, creativity, and execution”.

“We are really focused as we head into 2023 on ensuring that people choose to come into one of our restaurants and have a positive experience, as well as ensuring that we earn their loyalty every time they dine with us,” he concluded.

As well as pointing out the ongoing impact of economic headwinds, he also mentioned global inflation, particularly in Europe. This is something he expects to persist until the end of the year.

SEE ALSO:

NetApp Cuts 8% Of Its Workforce To Cut Costs

Inflation In US House Prices Slows Down In November

SCB Raises Deposit And Lending Rates In Line With MPC’s Interest Rate
Related Topics:
Continue Reading