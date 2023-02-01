CEO Of McDonald’s: “Our Brand Is In The Best Position In Years”

(CTN News) – According to McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski, the brand’s strength is attributable to the brand’s “first-class marketing machine.”

He said the business’s brand is clearly in its most favorable position in years as it reported its 2022 fourth quarter and full year results today (31 January).

McDonald’s comparable sales grew 12.6% in the last three months of 2022, reaching $5.93 billion (£4.2 billion). Revenue came in at $23.2 billion (£20.4 billion) for the full year, up 10.9% from last year.

Recently, McDonald’s launched its ‘Fancy a sandwich? Promotion. Campaign. Campaign. UK’s #RaiseYourArrows campaign. McDonald’s customers have expressed significant excitement about the campaign, Kempczinski said.

With creative excellence, we’ve found even more ways to elevate our marketing.

Despite the campaign not showing our food, not showing our restaurants, and not mentioning our brand, it is instantly recognizable as McDonald’s,” he said.

The business has quickly scaled the campaign to over 30 markets, Kempczinski said.

As part of its revised ‘Accelerating the Arches 2.0’ strategy, McDonald’s said it was planning to “elevate” its marketing by investing in “creative excellence” earlier this month.

Kempczinski said the brand has applied key “scalable insights” to create “culturally relevant campaigns that resonate across markets and drive growth” in the last year.

Embrace the brand

With its focus on loyalty, McDonald’s has accrued more than 50 million “active” loyalty users in its top six markets since launching in the US in 2021. Over 50 markets now offer a loyalty program.

Over 35% of the business’s system-wide sales were generated through digital channels during Q4 2022.

The McCrispy Chicken Sandwich has also contributed to a “meaningful life for the chicken category” in the UK, Kempczinski noted.

He added that the UK market also benefited from the power of our brand, as the popular ‘Reindeer Ready’ holiday campaign returned for the sixth consecutive year.

In Kempczinski’s view, McDonald’s has “upped” its game in terms of “marketing, creativity, and execution”.

“We are really focused as we head into 2023 on ensuring that people choose to come into one of our restaurants and have a positive experience, as well as ensuring that we earn their loyalty every time they dine with us,” he concluded.

As well as pointing out the ongoing impact of economic headwinds, he also mentioned global inflation, particularly in Europe. This is something he expects to persist until the end of the year.

