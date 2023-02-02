Review Of Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream

(CTN News) – According to Dr Pepper, strawberries are considered one of the hardest fruits for brewers to work with. This is because the delicate flavor can easily be lost or driven away during the brewing process when using fresh fruit. Strawberry is thus given an exotic image, one fit only for the elite.

How about Dr Pepper, an American soda?

As a flavor that comes from a bottle, rather than from any actual fruit, I can only imagine that working with “strawberry” is probably a bit easier.

It is my pleasure to allay your fears about a brand-new launch like Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream being “too subtle.” No need to search for the strawberry flavor with Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream.

A soft drink brand announced today that Strawberries & Cream is the latest member of its permanent portfolio, joking that it is “the only strawberry and cream flavored dark soda in the marketplace today.

” Get ready for strawberries and cream. It’s on shelves now, sold predominantly in 12-ounce bottles. The brand-new flavor is essentially Dr Pepper’s 23 original flavors, “swirled with layers of refreshing strawberry flavor.” It comes in 12-packs.

Let’s taste these strawberries and see how uncanny a valley they fall into.

Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream smells effusively sweet, reminiscent of a strawberry milkshake blended with butterscotch candy.

Moreover, I’m getting traces of hard-to-place spice and more red fruit, suggesting cherries from the original Dr Pepper recipe.

In the original Dr Pepper, the spice plays a more prominent role, but the intensity of the strawberry has washed away much of that distinctiveness.

On the palate, this is intensely sweet and syrupy in texture, perhaps better described as “creamy,” but I think of it more like soda cut into syrup to be used with ice cream.

The flavors are ripe strawberries and strawberry cough syrup, with nothing else (except vanilla) really able to penetrate through all the noise. Sweetness is almost overwhelming, and it feels like a single sip would be a “serving size.”

Therefore, it’s a soft drink gimmick. I am not sure if this is a newly released flavor. However, it is always redolent of hype, artificial flavors, and an absurd amount of sugar, and this one is no exception.

The strawberry flavor in this candy may be a welcome indulgence for those of you who love strawberry-flavored candies. Others will likely make it a few sips or two into the can before they give up on it.

