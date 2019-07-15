Thailand’s Tourist Police Creates 40 Member VIP Squad for Asean

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Tourist Police Bureau as announced it has trained a 40-members to be VIP security in preparation for over 250 meetings as Thailand serves as the ASEAN chair.

The 40 tourist police officers completed their training earlier this month at a week-long course aimed at enhancing their investigation, suppression and situation management skills, said Pol Maj Gen Woraphong

The training was conducted at a Provincial Police Region 7 facility in central Thailand’s Nakhon Pathom province.

The prospective team members were required to pass a basic fitness test prior to the training.

The Tourist Police Bureau is not only responsible for tourists, it’s also responsible for ensuring security for all of the immediate Royal family and the King’s guests.

Thailand’s Tourist Police team will provide additional security all the ASEAN meetings scheduled in Thailand, Pol Maj Gen Woraphong told Thai Media.

“Aside from these core regional meetings, Thailand will hold approximately 250 more meetings, which will be attended by important regional figures who will require special protection to ensure their safety,” he added.

Source: Khaosod, Bangkok Post