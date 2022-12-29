What is the Capital of Thailand? – Thailand Poplation

CTN News – What is the Capital of Thailand? Thailand is in the center of mainland Southeast Asia. Thailand, which is entirely inside the tropics, has a diversified ecology, including hilly forested areas in the north. Fertile rice fields in the middle plains, a vast plateau in the northeast, and rough beaches along the tiny southern peninsula.

Thailand was predominantly an agricultural country until the second part of the twentieth century, but since the 1960s, many people have moved to Bangkok, the capital, and other cities.

Although the greater Bangkok metropolitan area remains the country’s most populous urban area, there are other significant cities in the country, including Chiang Mai in the north, Nakhon Ratchasima (Khorat), Khon Kaen, and Udon Thani in the northeast, Pattaya in the southeast, and Hat Yai in the far south.

Thailand was officially known until 1939

As Thailand was officially known until 1939, Siam was never subjected to European colonial rule. Until a revolution in 1932, independent Siam was ruled by an absolute monarchy. Since then, Thailand has been a constitutional monarchy, and all subsequent constitutions have included an elected parliament.

On the other hand, the military has frequently held political power, which has seized power through coups. Parliamentary democracy gradually gained popular support in the last two decades of the twentieth century and the first decade of the twenty-first.

Despite a crisis in 2006, when the monarchy-aligned military ousted an elected government, new parliamentary elections were held in 2007, as promised by the interim government.

Thailand Population?

The current population of Thailand city is 70,234,491 as of Wednesday, December 28, 2022, based on Worldometer elaboration of the latest United Nations data.

According to UN data, Thailand’s 2020 population is estimated at 69,799,978 people at mid-year.

Thailand’s population is equivalent to 0.9% of the total world population.

Thailand ranks number 20 in the list of countries (and dependencies) by population.

The population density in Thailand is 137 per Km 2 (354 people per mi 2 ).

(354 people per mi ). The total land area is 510,890 Km2 (197,256 sq. miles)

51.1 % of the population is urban (35,698,325 people in 2020)

The median age in Thailand is 40.1 years.

What is the Capital of Thailand?

The capital of Thailand is Bangkok full name, which was founded on 12/14/1972. Bangkok has been the capital since 1782. Bangkok is the largest city in Thailand and functions as Houses all branches of government. Bangkok is located at 13.7563, 100.5018, and 4.921 ft.