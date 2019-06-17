ASEAN’s Biggest Solar Farm Project Commences Operations in Vietnam

HANOI – Vietnam has construed ASEAN’s largest solar farm under its DAU TIENG 1 and DAU TIENG 2 (DT1&2) project with the combined generation capacity of 677 megawatts.

Preeyanart Soontornwata, president of Thailand’s BGRIM Power, said the DT1&2 project in Tay Ninh province started to commercially sell electricity on June 3 and 13 respectively. Besides, the Phu Yen TTP solar farm project with the capacity of 257 megawatts had its commercial operation date (COD) on June 10.

“It is a successful startup, right on time and heralds a new era for the renewal energy scene in Vietnam while also representing a new significant revenue stream for BGRIM,” said BGRIM chief executive Preeyanart Soontornwata.

“Both projects have their CODs ahead of their schedules. Revenue has been recorded with the Feed-in-Tariff (FiT) of 9.35 US cents per kilowatt-hour for 20 years. This raises B GRIM’s electricity generation capacity by as much as 31% and the proportion of generation by renewable energy increases to 30% from about 10%,” she said.

The company has 45 COD power plant projects comprising 17 combined cycle power plant projects, 24 solar farm projects, three hydropower projects and one diesel-fired power plant project. They have a combined capacity of 2,892 megawatts. It is implementing and developing 11 more projects.

Their CODs were set for 2025 and will raise the total capacity to 3,245 megawatts. The company plans to increase the capacity to 5,000 megawatts by 2022.

“B GRIM Power was assigned by the Vietnamese government to further study and develop renewable energy. It is considering investment in many wind farm projects. It should be concluded late this year. It is also exploring investment opportunities in many other countries including South Korea, Malaysia, Cambodia and the Philipplines,” Ms Preeyanart said.