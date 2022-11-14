Fatal Blast Trembles The Streets Of Istanbul

(CTN NEWS) – An explosion in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday afternoon killed six people and injured 53, according to the city’s governor.

The governor, Ali Yerlikaya, stated that those who have been hurt receive treatment.

He tweeted, “We pray for God’s mercy on those who lost their lives and a quick recovery for the injured.

It was previously confirmed by Yerlikaya that the explosion happened on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square and that emergency personnel were present. The public will be informed of developments, he promised.

The explosion may have been related to terrorism, but Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey said that is not yet certain.

“It may be wrong if we say this is terror,” Erdogan said at a press conference. “But according to preliminary findings, what my governors told us, there is a smell of terror here.”

The president added that the Istanbul police chief and officials in the governor’s office of Istanbul were looking over CCTV footage and that preliminary information indicated that a woman had a role in the explosion.

Erdogan promised that “all the accountable individuals will be found and punished.”

He also said that, as scheduled, he and his delegation would be flying to Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 summit.

According to the official news agency of the nation, Anadolu, the explosion is the subject of an investigation.

According to the agency, the investigation has been started by Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has five public prosecutors assigned to it.

According to Anadolu, the city’s criminal court has issued a broadcast ban on all audio and visual reports about the explosion as well as reports posted on social media.

There were numerous emergency vehicles in the area after the explosion, and at least one person was receiving medical attention, according to local media reports and images from the scene.

In the photos, some people could be seen escaping the scene, and security personnel had cordoned off the area.

Journalist Tariq Keblaoui, an eyewitness, reported to CNN that several people could be seen lying on the ground after the explosion on Istiklal Street.

Keblaoui claimed the explosion happened about 10 metres in front of him while he was inside a store on Istiklal Street.

He claimed that although it was unclear how severely injured individuals he saw were, several of them were bleeding from their arms and legs.

Istiklal Street, a well-liked tourist destination, was jam-packed on Sunday, according to Keblaoui. One of the main thoroughfares leading to Taksim Square is Istiklal Street.

Ekrem Imamoglu, the mayor of Istanbul, requested support from the police and medical staff as they respond to the explosion in the city.

“It is crucial to support our police and medical professionals in relation to the explosion on Istiklal Street and to steer clear of posts that could incite panic and terror. We will provide wholesome information; all pertinent teams are in the area,” he tweeted.

On the global stage, the explosion news was welcomed with shock. Charles Michel, president of the European Council, said: “Horrific news from Istanbul tonight. Istiqlal explosion victims deserve our condolences.

At this extremely sad time, “all our thoughts are with those responding and the people of Türkiye.”

Alexander Van der Bellen has expressed his “sincere condolences to the people of Turkey and the citizens of Istanbul,”

Adding: “Concerning the horrible explosion that occurred this afternoon in the heart of Beyolu, my thoughts are with the families of those who were lost.” Wishing all injured a speedy recovery.”

“Italy affirms its closeness to the Turkish government and people as well as its sincere sorrow for the innocent victims,” stated Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

Our crisis team keeps an eye on the situation and reaches out to our countrymen.

Shehbaz Sharif, the prime minister of Pakistan, also sent his nation’s sympathies via Twitter, writing:

I have learnt with deep anguish about the explosion at popular Istiklal avenue in the heart of Istanbul. Govt & people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Turkiye at the loss of precious lives & send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

