[VIDEO] WW2 Planes Collided and Crash at Dallas Airshow

News

During a Dallas air show on Saturday, two historic WWII military planes collided and crashed to the ground, exploding into a ball of flames and sending black smoke into the sky.

It’s unknown how many people were on board the plane or whether anyone on the ground was injured.

Anthony Montoya witnessed the collision of the two planes said I’m in complete shock and disbelief, everyone around me was gasping. People were sobbing uncontrollably.

Emergency crews rushed to the crash site at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from downtown Dallas.

Live TV news footage showed people erecting orange cones around the planes wreckage.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 King Cobra collided and crashed around 1:20 p.m.

The accident happened during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas display.

WWII planes crash dallas

The B-17, a massive four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of American air power during WWII.

According to Boeing, the B-17 bombers were scrapped at the end of WWII, and only a few remain today, mostly on display at museums and air shows.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter plane flying into the bomber, causing them to crash to the ground and igniting a large ball of fire and smoke.

“It was truly horrific to witness,” said Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander, Texas, who witnessed the plane crash. Her children were with their father inside the hangar when it happened. “I’m still trying to figure it out.”

In a video Young posted on her Facebook page, a woman beside her can be heard crying and screaming hysterically.

planes in Reno

Air show safety has been a concern for years, particularly with older military planes. In 2011, a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators in Reno, Nevada, killing 11 people.

A bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, in 2019, killing seven people. The NTSB stated that it had investigated 21 accidents involving World War II-era bombers since 1982, resulting in 23 deaths.

According to the event’s website, Wings Over Dallas bills itself as “America’s Premier World War II Airshow.” The show was scheduled for Veterans Day weekend, Nov. 11-13, and guests were expected to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft.

Saturday afternoon flying demonstrations included a “bomber parade” and “fighter escorts” with the B-17 and P-63.

Wings Over Dallas videos show vintage planes flying low, sometimes in close formation, on simulated strafing or bombing runs. The planes are also seen performing aerobatic stunts in the videos.

Officials said the FAA was also conducting an investigation into the planes crash.

Source: The Associated Press
