In A Runoff Election, Slovenia Elects Its First Female President.
(CTN NEWS) – Slovenia’s first female president, Natasa Pirc Musar, won Sunday’s second round of its presidential election.

According to election commission data based on 99 percent of the votes counted, Pirc Musar, 54, won 53.86 percent of the vote in the runoff, while her competitor, right-wing politician and former foreign minister Andze Logar, won 46.14 percent.

The commission’s data showed a 49.9 percent turnout.

As a president for all, Pirc Musar promised reporters that he would work for fundamental and constitutional human and democratic rights.

In addition to being commander in chief of the armed forces, the president nominates several top officials, including the central bank governor. Parliament must confirm most nominations.

Uros Pinter said after voting in Ljubljana, “I expect the next president to care about us, the citizens. We need a female president.”

A former TV presenter turned influential lawyer, Pirc Musar fought for human rights, the rule of law, and social welfare.

Logar, 46, is a right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) member led by former prime minister Janez Jansa, who lost the April parliamentary election to Robert Golub’s Freedom Movement.

“I am confident we will work well together to address the challenges of the future,” Golub told reporters after Sunday’s election.

