Russia Bans Entry to 200 US Citizens Including Joe Biden's Relatives
Russia Bans Entry to 200 US Citizens Including Joe Biden’s Relatives

(CTN News) – In reaction to personal penalties from Washington, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday that 200 Americans had been denied entry into the country, including a sister and two brothers of American President Joe Biden.

The 200 US citizens, according to the foreign ministry, comprised representatives from the government, their close relatives, business executives, and specialists who were “engaged in the promotion of the Russophobic campaign and support for the regime in Kyiv.”

The list includes US senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, Biden’s brothers James and Francis, sister Valerie, and press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the White House.

Additionally banned are US author and Russia specialist Anne Applebaum, Politico editor-in-chief Matthew Kaminski, and Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi.

In response to Russia’s onslaught in pro-Western Ukraine, Western capitals, notably Washington, have hit Moscow with unprecedented sanctions.

Over 1,000 Americans have already been denied entry into Russia as punishment, including stars Ben Stiller and Sean Penn from Hollywood.

