U.S. Rhodes Scholars Selected To Begin Oxford Studies In 2023

(CTN NEWS) – An online selection method was used to choose a new batch of U.S. Rhodes Scholars for the esteemed academic programme for the 3rd year in a row.

Elliot F. Gerson, the American Secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a statement early Sunday that the 32-member class of U.S. Rhodes Scholarsfor 2023 was

“completely selected online, with candidates and selectors participating remotely, safely, and independently.”

“As effective as the process was, we of course, aspire to return to in-person interviews and selection in cities around the country next year, as has been done for more than a century,” the statement continued.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, interviews for the 2021 and 2022 scholarship classes were done virtually.

According to the trust, the 2023 scholarship class, which will have 16 female and 16 male U.S. Rhodes Scholars, will start their graduate studies at Oxford University in England in October.

They will study social sciences, humanities, and biological and physical sciences.

The U.S. Rhodes Scholars were chosen from a pool of more than 2,500 applications by 16 separate district committees, and they are among the students chosen from more than 60 other nations.

Of those applications, 244 American schools and universities approved 840.

Most district committees chose 14 or more applicants for online interviews after gaining the support of their schools.

There were no first-time winning institutions, but the committees held separate meetings on Nov. 10–12 through a virtual platform and promoted 235 candidates from 73 colleges and universities.

Including nine schools that had never had a student win the prize.

The Rhodes Trust, a British organization founded to carry out the legacy of Cecil Rhodes.

A founder of the diamond mining and manufacturing company De Beers, covers the scholars’ financial expenditures for two to three years of study, which average about $75,000 per year.

According to the website of the trust’s American secretary, the scholarships were established in 1902, with the first class entering Oxford in 1903 and the first American Rhodes scholars arriving in 1904.

