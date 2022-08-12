Connect with us

Bajwa To Be Chief Guest In UK At Sandhurst Passing - Out Parade
Bajwa To Be Chief Guest In UK At Sandhurst Passing – Out Parade

(CTN News) –  General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), arrived in the United Kingdom on Thursday morning, according to the military’s media office.

The army chief will attend the passing-out parade at the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said on Thursday. The army chief will be the chief guest at the ceremony.

  • During the visit, the COAS will also call on the military leadership of the UK, the media affairs wing of the armed forces said.

Sources said the visit was “a standardized official military visit” in keeping with an annual tradition.

Army Chief Qamar Bajwa Quest in Sandhurst :

Since he took over as Army chief, the army chief has visited Sandhurst every year since taking over due to the pandemic. The Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) is one of several military academies in the United Kingdom and is the British Army’s initial officer training center.

The academy trains British Army officers, including late-entry Warrant Officers, and overseas men and women. The Royal Air Force College Cranwell and Britannia Royal Naval College are British Army equivalents.

  • The RMAS was formed on the site of the former Royal Military College in 1947 when it amalgamated with the Royal Military Academy in Woolwich.

Following the ending of the National Service in the UK and the closing of the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot in 1972, the RMAS became the sole establishment for male initial officer training in the British Army.

Published in CTN, August 12th, 2022

 

