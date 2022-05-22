27.2 C
Bangkok
More than 1,000 Educational Institutions Destroyed by Russian Army Since War Began, Zelensky Says

(CTN News) – Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, has told Ukrainian media that over 1,000 educational institutions have been destroyed by the Russian army since the war began.

Over the last few years, the Russian Army has destroyed 1,873 educational institutions.

. Volodymyr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Saturday that this is a colossal scale of losses. 

Since the war began last February, Russia has shelled primary and secondary schools, universities, kindergartens, and other institutes.

During his meeting with Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa in Kyiv, Volodymyr Zelensky said Portugal offered to help rebuild Ukrainian schools and kindergartens.

Also on Saturday, Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, during which the president thanked Italy for supporting Ukraine’s path to the European Union. In addition, Volodymyr Zelensky said the two leaders had agreed to “accelerate” the sixth package of sanctions against Russia.

He also noted that “no Russian attack; neither by missiles in the Rivne region nor by artillery in the Kharkiv or Sumy region, nor by use of all possible weapons in Donbas will yield any results for Russia.”.

