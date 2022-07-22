(CTN News) – Over the past day, Ukrainian forces killed 111 Russian soldiers in the south and east, as Russia’s foreign minister said the Kremlin’s goals have grown.

According to Sergei Lavrov, the military “tasks” of Russia in Ukraine now extend beyond the eastern Donbas.

In addition, Lavrov said that Moscow’s objectives would expand further if the West continued to provide Kyiv with long-range weapons like the US-made High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).

“That means the geographical tasks will extend even further,” he added.

In the partially occupied Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia, the Kremlin-installed administration said Ukraine had struck a nuclear power station, but the reactor was not damaged.

It was not possible for Reuters to independently verify the report. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian officials.

Despite Russian ground forces’ attempts to advance, Ukrainian forces reported heavy and sometimes fatal shelling by the Russians.

Over 100 Russian soldiers were killed in the past 24 hours by Ukrainian forces, who destroyed 17 vehicles, some of them armored.

Forces said in a Facebook post that they had seen no indication that Russian special strike groups would be formed to push a new offensive.

It was not possible for Reuters to independently verify the battlefield accounts.

In the Russian-speaking areas of Ukraine’s east and southeast, the invasion has killed thousands and displaced millions.

Since Ukraine and Russia produce a majority of the world’s grain, it has also increased global energy and food prices and sparked fears of famine in poorer countries.

