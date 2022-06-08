Bodies Of 210 Ukrainian Soldiers Who Died In Mariupol Now Repatriated

(CTN News) – According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate, 210 bodies of Ukrainian soldiers have been repatriated by the military as of Tuesday.

According to the statement, the POW Treatment Coordinating Staff is working on returning the remains of fallen Mariupol defenders.

Many of the bodies returned to Ukraine were those of the “heroic defenders of Azovstal,” so Ukrainian soldiers at the massive Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol, the last bastion of Ukraine’s defense in that southern port city before it fell to Russian forces.

Ukraine’s Coordination Staff is working on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelensky to get the bodies of the deceased returned, along with the bodies of some 2500 prisoners of war believed to be in Russian or Russian-backed custody.

Ukrainian territory must be the final resting place for all fallen soldiers. “Each will be led to the last journey as heroes deserve,” the statement said.

The statement adds that work continues to bring back “all captured Ukrainian defenders.”

CNN’s Senior International Correspondent Ben Wedeman reported this week that workers at Kyiv’s central morgue examined scores of body bags containing the remains of those Ukrainian soldiers killed in the two-month siege of Mariupol.

As part of the agreement that ended that siege, Ukraine and Russia exchanged bodies.