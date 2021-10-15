Thailand to Replace Certificate of Entry with New System

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said it is working to developing a new system to replace the certificate of entry (CoE) for Thais and foreigners wishing to enter the Kingdon through an airport.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry announced on Thursday a new web-based application called the Thailand Pass system was being developed in conjunction with the Digital Government Development Agency. The pass system is being developed for Thailand’s Nov 1 reopening.

The Thailand Pass will replace the CoE system and facilitate the filing of an immigration TM6 form and a T8 health declaration form.

The certificate of entry will still be required for certain groups of travellers, including those who wish to enter the Kingdom via land or sea. As for vaccination certification, certificates will be approved online by the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Public Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday said it will allow fully vaccinated visitors from Britain, the United States, Germany, Singapore and China into Thailand without quarantine if they can pass an RT-PCR test before they arrive.

Travellers from these five countries are considered low risk for the spreading Covid-19, the CCSA said. The number of destinations opened to tourists will also be expanded to 15 provinces from Nov 1-30. From Dec 1, another 16 provinces including Chiang Rai will open to foreign tourists.