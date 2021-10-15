Connect with us

News Tourism

Thai Premier Urges Thailand Get Ready for the Reopening
Advertisement

News Tourism

Thailand to Replace Certificate of Entry with New System

Health News

Sorry No Refunds for Moderna Vaccine Customers in Thailand

Crime & Legal News

Four Women Busted with 200 kilograms of High-Grade Marijuana

Business News

Thai Airways to Resume International Flights on 36 Routes

ASEAN News

ASEAN Special Envoy Refused Access to Aung San Suu Kyi

News News Asia

10 Thai Teens Allegedly Held for Ransom by Casino in Myanmar

News Southern Thailand

Elderly Woman Killed After Toyota Truck Crashes into Her Home

News World News

US Threatens Iran with Military Force Over Nuclear Program

Crime & Legal News

Police Seize Huge Cache of Drugs in Abandoned Cargo Van

News

Thai Premier Urges Thailand Get Ready for the Reopening

Published

2 hours ago

on

Thailand-reopening-tourists-tourism

Thailand’s Prime Minister has urged businesses, the government and the public to prepare for the country’s reopening to vaccinated tourists on November 1st.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Kingdom of Thailand is ready to reopen. The reopening of Thailand will go ahead as planned on Nov 1 and more restrictions will be relaxed on Dec 1.

“We will spend the remaining time in October and November easing curbs on businesses and activities based on recommendations from the Health Department,” he said. “Presently, visitors from several countries want to travel to the Kingdom, but we must work carefully”.

“I also want to ask for cooperation from the public. This will be a small start for people so they can resume making a living. When Thais join forces, they will always do things beyond anyone’s expectations. I personally know everyone in the Kingdom is working hard to make sure this [reopening] will happen,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am here to confirm our readiness to bring tourism in Thailand back to life. We need cooperation from the public and business to tell the world how well-prepared Thailand is for welcoming tourists.”

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday said it will allow fully vaccinated visitors from Britain, the United States, Germany, Singapore and China into Thailand without quarantine if they can pass an RT-PCR test before they arrive.

Travellers from these five countries are considered low risk for the spreading Covid-19, the CCSA said. The number of destinations opened to tourists will also be expanded to 15 provinces from Nov 1-30. From Dec 1, another 16 provinces including Chiang Rai will open to foreign tourists.

 

Read even more trending CTN News, Visit: https://www.chiangraitimes.com/trending-new

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com

Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

Disable Ad Block

How to disable AdBlocker? Already Have Account? Login