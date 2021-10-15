Thai Premier Urges Thailand Get Ready for the Reopening

Thailand’s Prime Minister has urged businesses, the government and the public to prepare for the country’s reopening to vaccinated tourists on November 1st.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said the Kingdom of Thailand is ready to reopen. The reopening of Thailand will go ahead as planned on Nov 1 and more restrictions will be relaxed on Dec 1.

“We will spend the remaining time in October and November easing curbs on businesses and activities based on recommendations from the Health Department,” he said. “Presently, visitors from several countries want to travel to the Kingdom, but we must work carefully”.

“I also want to ask for cooperation from the public. This will be a small start for people so they can resume making a living. When Thais join forces, they will always do things beyond anyone’s expectations. I personally know everyone in the Kingdom is working hard to make sure this [reopening] will happen,” the Prime Minister said.

“I am here to confirm our readiness to bring tourism in Thailand back to life. We need cooperation from the public and business to tell the world how well-prepared Thailand is for welcoming tourists.”

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration on Thursday said it will allow fully vaccinated visitors from Britain, the United States, Germany, Singapore and China into Thailand without quarantine if they can pass an RT-PCR test before they arrive.

Travellers from these five countries are considered low risk for the spreading Covid-19, the CCSA said. The number of destinations opened to tourists will also be expanded to 15 provinces from Nov 1-30. From Dec 1, another 16 provinces including Chiang Rai will open to foreign tourists.

