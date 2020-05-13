Thailand Reports 2 Coronavirus Cases, 50 Provinces Now Covid-19-Free

Thailand has reported just two new covid-19 cases without any deaths with the total number of Covid-19 patients at 3,017. Both cases came after close contact with previous covid-19 cases.The first case was a 19-year-old woman in Bangkok. Her brother-in-law, big sister and young nephew were infected with the covid-19 virus. The second case was a 51-year-old woman in Narathiwat, who was a nanny to a six-year-old child reported to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, two more people have fully recovered and returned home, with the patient recovery at 92.7 percent.

Of the 3,017 confirmed cases in Thailand, 163 are undergoing treatment. Furthermore 2,798 have recovered and been discharged, and 56 people have died.

Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phang Nga, Loei and Satun have now been added to the group of 46 provinces that have seen no new Covid-19 cases in the last 28 days in Thailand.

The number of people undergoing state quarantine is 603, while 540 have returned home after completing 14 days of quarantine. Of the 16,934 people made to undergo state quarantine so far, 7,154 have been allowed to go home while 90 were found to be infected with the virus.

Covid-19 Deaths reach 286,000 worldwide

According to the Nation, globally, there are more than 4.1 million confirmed Covid-19 cases and around 286,000 deaths.

The United States logged a second consecutive day of fewer than 900 covid-19 deaths, as the World Health Organization hailed global progress but warned of the need for “extreme vigilance” against a second wave.

Optimism was tempered by the increasingly dire economic situation. With Boeing’s chief executive warning a major US airline would likely go under because of the pandemic. Above all as jobs vanish and businesses go to the wall.

Infection rates in many countries have started to slow, the World Health Organization (WHO) noted, with weeks of lockdown paying dividends.

“The good news is that there has been a great deal of success in slowing the virus and ultimately saving lives.” WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing.