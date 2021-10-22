Thailand Opens Travellers from 45 Countries Without Quarantine

Thailand’s Prime Minister on Thursday said that he will open the country to vaccinated visitors from 45 countries instead of only 10 Covid-19 low-risk countries, starting from Nov 1.

He posted on his Facebook page on Thursday evening that the reopening was now necessary to speed up economic recovery. “If we wait until everything is fully ready, we’ll be too late. Besides, tourists may choose to go elsewhere.”

He added that he was aware the acceleration brought with it the risk of more local covid-19 cases and fatalities.

“This is a risk we must take. I think, like other countries, Thailand is now far better equipped to deal with the risks of coronavirus. We now need to learn to live with it,” he said.

Visitors from the 45 countries, described as the first low-risk group, may enter Thailand by air without quarantine, provided they have been fully vaccinated. Tourists must also provide evidence of pre-flight negative test results.

They must also take another covid-19 test upon arrival.

The Prime Minister also added that Thailand’s Public Health Ministry would speed up vaccinations. He urged people to adhere to the nation’s Covid-19 health measures of wearing masks, cleaning hands frequently and observing social distancing.

“I hope we can hear some good news from the upcoming high season,” he said.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the names of the 45 countries and a territory shortly after the prime minister’s announcement.

List of Countries:

Australia Austria Bahrain Belgium Bhutan Brunei Bulgaria Cambodia Canada Chile China Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Ireland Israel Italy Japan Latvia Lithuania Malaysia Malta Netherlands New Zealand Norway Poland Portugal Qatar Saudi Arabia Singapore Slovenia South Korea Spain Sweden Switzerland United Arab Emirates The United Kingdom United States

On Oct 11, the prime minister said tourists from around 10 countries would be allowed to visit Thailand. Starting Nov 1st forty-five country’s citizens will be allowed entry without quarantine under the same conditions.

According to the information at the time, they can visit 17 places. It is unclear whether the list still applies after the expanded reopening. The 17 places are:

Phuket Surat Thani Bangkok Samut Prakan (Suvarnabhumi airport) Krabi Phangnga Prachuap Khiri Khan (Nong Kae, Hua Hin) Phetchaburi (Cha-am) Chon Buri (Pattaya, Bang Lamung, Jomtien, Bang Sare, Koh Sichang, Si Racha) Ranong (Koh Payam) Chiang Mai (Muang, Mae Rim, Mae Taeng, Doi Tao) Loei (Chiang Khan) Buri Ram (Muang) Nong Khai (Muang, Si Chiang Mai, Tha Bo, Sangkhom) Udon Thani (Muang, Na Yoong, Nong Han, Kumphawapi, Ban Dung) Rayong (Koh Samet) Trat (Koh Chang)

