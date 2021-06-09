Thai Prime Ministers Brother Charged with Concealing Assets

Thailand’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC)has summoned Senator Gen Preecha Chan-o-cha to acknowledge charges of concealing assets belonging to himself and his wife. Senator Gen Preecha is the younger brother of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha

The National Anti-Corruption Commission voted 9-0 that there were grounds to the allegation against senator Gen Preecha. NACC spokesman Niwatchai Kasemmongkol told the media the NACC was in the process of laying charges against Gen Preecha.

Gen Preecha is to give further statements to the Anti-Corruption Commission before the case is concluded. After that the case will be submitted to the commissioners who will decide whether to forward it to prosecutors.