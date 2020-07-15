Thai in Rayong Enraged Over Egyptians Violating Covid-19 Quarantine

Thai people in Rayong are enraged over an Egyptian delegation violating Covid-19 quarantine and the government’s failure to warn them. The Egyptian soldier broke self-quarantine rules to go to a shopping mall during a stopover in Rayong Thailand.

“We have been cooperating with the government’s measures on Covid-19 all along. All we need from them is a timely warning about Covid-19 risks. Is that too much to ask?” Miss Nalinee Paipimai, told the Bangkok Post on her way to take a Covid-19 swab test.

Ms Nalinee was accompanied by her 11-year-old son. They were among more than 400 people who visited the shopping mall on Saturday. The same day that a group of Egyptians were in the shopping mall. One of whom later tested positive for Covid-19.

Like many other unlucky people who went to the shopping mall that day, Ms Nalinee now needs to go into a 14-day self-quarantine. Even more that means she won’t be able to earn money she badly needs.

Furthermore her son can no longer has to go to school as 127 schools across the province were closed Tuesday. The Schools were ordered closed to contain the risk of Covid-19 infection spreading.

Thai People lineup for Covid-19 Testing at Shopping Mall

Thailand’s Public Health on Tuesday sent three Mobile Biosafety Units to provide Covid-19 nasal swab tests. These mobile units will be parked for 14 days directly in front of the shopping mall were the Egyptians visited. Above all to allow local people to get tested for Covid-19.

Miss Nalinee was among 394 people summoned by the Ministry of Public Health to be immediately tested on Tuesday. Because she had been using Thai Chana, a location Covid-19 tracking app developed by the government.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people queued up for Covid-19 nasal swab tests. Most of them looked more angry than fearful of catching the disease. Among the angry locals was also Jeerapong Wongsrikeaw. A 42-year-old factory worker who went to get tested with his mother and daughter.

“The government has been hiding information from us. This case proves that our government might not be able to handle Covid-19,” he told the Bangkok Post.

Jeerapong said local people feared the Egyptian soldiers might have roamed around freely at night. “We need the government to reveal their itineraries,” he said. “The more we know the better we can protect ourselves.”

Residents are angry as Rayong province has been damaged by the report of an infected Egyptian. Because he was selfish and broke quarantine instructions and sneaked out to visit the shopping mall.

Many Thai Apposed to Foreign Travel Bubble

A nationwide survey in Thailand has raveled that a vast majority of Thai people are still opposed to opening the country to foreigners. Reasoning that the global Covid-19 coronavirus situation is still very serious. The survey was carried out by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The survey was conducted on July 6-8 with 1,251 Thai people aged 18 and over. They ranged in various levels of education and occupations throughout Thailand.

A proposed “medical and wellness” program would open Thailand to foreigners who test negative for Covid-19. The program is to allow foreigner to receive medical treatment. They would be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine before being allowed to return to their home countries.