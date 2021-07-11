Thailand’s Royal Thai Police announced yesterday that Beauty pageant Queens who took part in a pageant last month could face criminal charges for not wearing masks, after 22 people were infected with covid-19 from the event.

Thirteen contestants and nine others associated with the Miss Grand Samut Sakhon pageant, which was held at a Bangkok venue late June, have tested positive for the virus, officers said.

“There are likely to be many people involved in the pageant including contestants who violated rules and regulations,” Pol Maj Gen Piya Tawichai, deputy commissioner of the metropolitan police told the Bangkok Post on Sunday.

Organizers had got permission to hold the event, but had to comply with 20 specific rules, including mask wearing, police said. “People who attended the pageant and did not wear masks also (breached) the emergency decree and diseases control laws,” the deputy commissioner said.

Organizers and participants in the province-level pageant were being investigated and could face possible criminal charges, the force added.

Photos on the event’s Facebook page show Beauty Queen finalists in gowns and sashes, not wearing masks and not socially distancing. Comment has been sought from Miss Grand Samut Sakhon pageant organizers.

Miss Grand International (MGI) has now become the world’s leading international beauty pageant. Under the corporation and sponsorship from governments and organizations that will make a stand for the betterment of humanity.

Late last week, the government announced a curfew across Bangkok and nine other hotspot provinces, which comes into effect on Monday, barring people from venturing out between 9pm and 4am.

Thailand has registered a total of 336,371 cases and 2,711 fatalities. Most of the infections have occurred since April.

The country is fast running out of hospital beds and the government is facing heat over a slow vaccine roll-out and limited testing.