Connect with us

Crime & Legal News

Senior State Bank Clerk Arrested for Embezzling 60 Million Baht
Advertisement

Crime & Legal News

Former Police Chief Charged with Manslaughter Denied Bail

Crime & Legal Trending News

12 U.S. Service Members And Dozens Of Afghans Killed In The Kabul Airport Blasts

Crime & Legal News

Nigerian Man and Wife Busted for Smuggling Crystal Meth

Crime & Legal

Bangkok Police Bust Group Selling Ping-Pong Bombs on TikTok

Crime & Legal

Daughter Gets 12 Years for Embezzling Her 84 Year-old Mothers Money

Crime & Legal

Monk Shoots And Kills Man at Meditation Centre in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Police Seize 1000Kg of Crystal Meth "Ya-Ice" in Southern Thailand

Crime & Legal Sports Trending News

Man United vs Leeds United:Six People have been Arrested

Crime & Legal Northern Thailand

Narcotics Police Seize US$3.45 Million in Assets in Northern Thailand

Crime & Legal

Senior State Bank Clerk Arrested for Embezzling 60 Million Baht

Published

40 mins ago

on

police, Senior State Bank Clerk Arrested for Embezzling 60 Million Baht

Police in central Thailand have arrested a former senior bank clerk for allegedly siphoning more than 60 million baht from customers accounts. Police arrested Ms Waranya Wiriya, 55, a housing estate in Nonthaburi on Friday.

A spokesperson from the police Economic Crime Suppression Division (ECD) said the embezzlement occurred at a state-owned bank in Chanthaburi province where Ms Waranya use to work.

Ms Waranya was wanted on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct offences by employees of state enterprise and theft of documents and computer data.

She had fled before her subsequent court trial for the offences concluded.

The suspect was a former senior financial employee of a Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives branch in Chanthaburi province. She was responsible for taking care of customers’ deposits and withdrawals.

The offences took place between Oct 25, 2016 and March 27, 2018. Withdrawals were made from customers’ accounts via the bank’s computer system in amounts ranging from 50,000 to 100,000 baht at a time.

Ultimately, hundreds of withdrawals were made, totalling 60 million baht.

The thefts came to light when customers seeking to make withdrawals found there was far less money in their accounts than there should have been. Many filed complaints with the police and the court approved a warrant for Ms Waranya’s arrest.

A police source said the bank had repaid the money to the damaged parties.

The woman had surrendered to police when the scandal first broke, and the case was later brought to the court. During the trial, Ms Waranya claimed she was addicted to gambling.

However, she did not return to hear the court ruling and fled before being caught in Nonthaburi on Friday.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Search

Find Your Dream Home

property chiangrai

Interesting for You




Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog