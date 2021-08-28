Police Raid Field Hospital in Thailand Over Group Sex Reports

Police in central Thailand raided a field hospital in Samut Prakan province after learning that some patients had engaged in group sex and smuggled in illegal cigarettes.

In addition to police, officials of the Internal Security Operations Command joined the police operation to maintain peace after reports of brawls.

Officials told the Nation that they found 23 cartons of cigarettes and electronic cigarettes, which the patients had brought in illegally. They were all later confiscated by the field hospital.

Meanwhile, The chairman of the Digital Council of Thailand Suphachai Chearavanont announced three pilot smart field hospitals have been implemented, namely those organised by Chulalongkorn University, the Royal Thai Air Force and Thammasat University.

Smart field hospital guidebooks will be made available for other field hospitals to capitalise on digital solutions to support their work, he said.

Smart field hospitals

The digital solutions could also help prevent virus contraction between medical personnel and patients.

“This endeavor is the outcome of collaborations between 85 alliance digital organisations, from both public and private sectors, to strengthen the public health service, and to support medical personnel and patients who are under home or community isolation with digital tech,” Mr Suphachai said.

In collaboration with TMC and other digital partners, the DCT has also ushered in digital solutions for home and community isolation assistance.

Three assistance categories for smart home isolation are being provided, he said.

The first category of assistance focuses on the screening of patients to be admitted to the scheme, while the second focuses on the remote monitoring of a patient’s symptoms, such as their temperature and oxygen levels.

The third category of assistance concerns medical consultation and the delivery of medicines. Using digital solutions, the patients can talk remotely with 150 doctors to assess their health condition, screening and treatment.

Regarding the community isolation scheme, the DCT has worked with four community isolation centres with the aim of supporting their management and aims to expand this to 50 centres, reaching out to about 5,000 patients in the future.