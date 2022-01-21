Connect with us

Police Arrest 10 Chinese Nationals Wanted for Fraud in China
28-Year-Old Man Arrested for US$650,000 Bitcoin Fraud

Immigration Police Apprehend Three Foreign Fugitives

Police Seize Over 15 Million Meth Pills in Northern Thailand

Police Arrest Teenager Smuggling 2.1 Million Meth Pills

Monk Arrested for Selling Methamphetamine to Teenagers

Immigration Police Nab Man Wanted for Human Trafficking

Police Seized 6 Million Meth Pills, 3 Drug Runners Arrested

Police Sidelined After Arresting Man for Car Deodorizer

Police Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing at Vehicle

Published

35 mins ago

on

Police have arrested ten Chinese nationals running an alleged call centre scam and online gambling operation with over US$3 million in monthly circulation.

The arrest took place during a raid on a luxury condominium in the Watthana district of Bangkok.

On Thursday, officers from the Cyber Police Taskforce, Immigration police, and the Tourism Police raided two condominium units on Soi Sukhumvit 39 in Bangkok.

Ten Chinese nationals were apprehended, six of whom were wanted by authorities in China on arrest warrants, according to Pol Maj Gen Phanthana Nutchanart, commander of the Immigration Bureau’s investigation division.

A total of 19 notebook computers, 79 mobile phones, 167 SIM cards, a wireless router, an OTP device, 300 items for online gambling, 14 luxury watches, 10 bank accounts, three cars and a motorcycle were seized.

Police Major General Phanthana said the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok had asked Thai authorities for help in tracking down 17 Chinese suspects involved in a call centre scam in China.

After police found out that the suspects were in hiding in Thailand, they sought court approval to search four locations. This includes the two condo units and two other areas in Bangkok.

Besides operating online gambling websites, the suspects were also involved in online fraud. Many Chinese nationals were among the victims.

However, some Chinese suspects managed to escape. Major General Phanthana said police would locate them.

An investigation also revealed that the suspects also operated six gambling websites with a monthly turnover of more than US$3 million, he added.

According to the ongoing investigation, some Thais were renting out the rooms to them for US$1,500 a month.

