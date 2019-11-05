Chiang Mai Police Investigating Brutal Hazing on University Student

Chiang Mai Police are once again investigating a hazing attack on a junior student at Mae Jo University in Chiang Mai. The investigation was launched after pictures of the victim went viral at the weekend.

The student, named in media only as Nong Folk, was attacked by other students with a bamboo cane on Oct. 4. As a result of of the attack his mother took him to Chiang Mai police to file a formal complaint on Oct. 5th

Police say they contacted Mae Jo University to find the students behind the attack. According to Chiang Mai One News the police claim that that the university officials would not cooperate with their inquiries. They also claimed that students were on vacation and could not be contacted.

Given that nearly a month had passed, the family of the victim decided to go public. The uploaded pictures to Facebook of the injuries to call for action in the case.

Since going viral, numerous parents have also begun to speak up about the brutality their own children had experienced during the hazing experience.

Chiang Mai Provincial Police Step In

Given the widespread attention the photos have gained on social media and mainstream media nationwide. The case has come to a head again with Chiang Mai Provincial District 5 Police getting involved. Above all demanding answers and promising that the investigation will be expedited.

Police are said to be seeking to summon 10 students for questioning. If charges are placed against the students they’re facing charges of; assault on others causing physical or mental harm; under Section 295 of the Criminal Code with a fine not exceeding 40,000 and up to two years in jail.

Mae Jo University has also responded by claiming that the alleged assault take did not take place on campus. Stating that they do not support hazing rituals or any forms of violence against students. Despite having failed to act for nearly a month, the Chiang Mai university added that they were also investigating the matter. The University said that the students face disciplinary action including expulsion.

Hazing has become an important talking point in recent years. Now social media has also begun to expose the dangers of the ritual.

News Source: Chiang Mai One