Thai People Told Not to Panic Over New Wave of COVID-19 Infections

Thailand’s Prime Minister has called on the Thai people not to be panic over what he described as a new wave of COVID-19 infections. Gen Prayut asked people keep themselves informed with updates from the CCSA and state agencies about the covid-19 situation.

On a Facebook post, the prime minister also urged people not to lower their guard against Covid-19. Furthermore to wear face masks at all times while indoors, and above all maintain social distancing, wash their hands frequently and, importantly, scan the Thai Chana app every time they enter and exit a public venue.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to contain the latest covid-19 outbreak as quickly as possible. He said that Thailand has experience in coping with the pandemic and has a strong public health infrastructure. He also thanked citizens for their good cooperation over testing of COvid-19.

When asked by the Bangkok Post about containment, he said health officials have expanded their search for Thai people infected or suspected to be infected in all provinces. Especially with business connections to the shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.

He also emphasized the need for cooperation from the public and the importance of not panicking as the most important defenses against the contagion.

Bangkok City Cancels New Years Events

Meanwhile, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), has announced the cancellation of year end countdown events and chanting of prayers on New Year’s Eve. An annual event organized by the administration.

For other events, such as the one planned at Ratchaprasong intersection, City Hall will seek the organizer’s cooperation in cancelling the events but, if they want to go ahead, they must submit their safety plans to City Hall for consideration in advance.

A cityhall spokesman said that restrictions have also been tightened up at entertainment venues, boxing rings and fresh markets.

For pubs and bars, each table must be 1.5 metres apart and no dancing is allowed. For boxing rings, a limit on the number of fans will be imposed. Furthermore all fans must wear face masks in the stadium at all times, and above all keep socially distanced.

Pongsakarn said city officials will also check all 472 fresh markets in Bangkok, to assess the risk of infection. All shoppers must scan the Thai Chana application when entering the markets. Furthermore all migrant workers must wear face masks at all times.

All BMA-run schools in Bang Bon, Bang Khun Thian and Nong Khaem districts, which are not far from Samut Sakhon, have been ordered to close until January 4th.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan, in charge of security affairs, has also ordered police to crackdown on the human trafficking gangs. These gangs are responsible for smuggling people from Myanmar into Thailand. The people are being blamed for the second outbreak of local covid-19 infections in Thailand.