Understanding How Machine-Vision Image Guided Surgery Works

There continues to be a breakthrough after breakthrough in the medical field. One of the latest technologies to be discovered is machine vision image-guided surgery or MvIGS. In this type of surgery, a surgeon is able to use the machine to see inside the patient, rather than using point matching techniques or intraoperative radiation. With this technology, the patient, doctor, and nurse’s safety is taken into account as they will no longer need to be exposed to the radiation one would experience when using an X-Ray.

How MvIGS has Changed the Spine Forever

The revelation of machine-vision image guided surgery has completely changed the capabilities of surgeons when treating the spine. The option to insert a camera into the spine means that a smaller incision is required to perform the treatment, which means that there is less chance for complications during the procedure.

With patients and medical personal having less exposure to radiation in this process, it makes for a more healthy option that won’t leave any underlying ill effects. With this technology, the surgeon will always have a clear view of the areas they are working on.

The ability to attach surgical lighting makes their job a lot easier, resulting in less risk of error. Control of the equipment is more accurate and controlled as the person performing the operation is the one who controls the foot pedal. With this highly advanced system, there is less need for equipment, and in that case, technical staff reduces the cost to the hospital and patient and means there is less chance of a human or mechanical error occurring.

What is Machine Vision Technology?

By using the latest camera, lighting, and computational hardware, images are created by software using algorithms, which can then be processed for analysis. This technology allows for a more accurate view of what the surgeon is looking at, meaning they will be more precise while performing an operation. This technology takes an image and makes it easier for the medical staff to identify any issues or concerns while keeping both the patient and themselves safe from radiation, known to be caused by using X-rays.

Why do Surgeons use MvIGS?

Performing surgery is no mean feat, and a surgeon must be steady of hand and accurate in order to treat their patient. Even the slightest mistake can have a devastating outcome for both them and their patient. With machine-vision image guided surgery, a surgeon can pinpoint the exact area within the patient who needs attention.

The reduction of incision size, the need for less medical staff or equipment, and a more transparent view of the surgical area make the surgeon’s life a little easier. They are able to work in a less confined environment while seeing the area more clearly; this not only speeds up the operation time but also vastly increases the accuracy helping to eliminate any mistakes. On top of this, they are exposed to less radiation when using this technology, which reduces the risk of illness.

What is Image Guided Surgery?

Any surgical procedure in which a surgeon uses a tracked surgical instrument to perform a surgery is an image-guided surgery. This type of surgery includes the use of ultrasonic, electromagnetic fields, and cameras to capture and relay the anatomy of a patient, along with the surgeon’s movements to improve accuracy and decrease incision size. Image-guided surgery is often employed when performing an operation in connection with the cranium, spine, lungs, heart, intestine, and many other more delicate areas of the body. These surgeries are regarded as being more accurate and less invasive.

What are the Benefits of an Image-guided Surgery?

When the surgery is performed using an image guided surgery procedure, the surgeon is able to be more accurate as it eliminates the unsteadiness of the human hand. The medical team is also given real-time images of the surgical site, allowing for less trauma and disruption being caused during the operation.

This also provides surgeons the ability to remove tumors, abscesses, and other potential hazards from areas of the body they were unable to access in the past. This is evident in the removal of brain tumors with this surgical process.

The Use of Machine-vision Guided Surgery

For decades surgeons have looked for safer ways to operate on brain tumors. With some of the older methods, the risks involved with the removal of a brain tumor were too high, and patients had to endure. The patients had to rely on chemotherapy, radiation, and many other trial medications when surgery was by far the best option.

With the introduction of machine-vision guided surgery, surgeons were able to identify the brain tumors’ location and, more importantly, perform surgery to remove them safely. On top of this, this technology ensures that the tumor is removed in its entirety and any other issues are discovered immediately.

This type of machine-vision guided surgery comes with so many benefits; here are a few of them:

Less radiation:

Many methods used to identify problems within the body use radiation. Radiation can be harmful to the medical staff and patient. With machine-vision guidance, these methods are unnecessary, resulting in less exposure.

Less expensive:

With this type of technology, a procedure’s cost is far more flexible and not as high. Other surgical methods require more equipment and more technicians, increasing the procedure price significantly.

Better access to difficult areas:

The surgeon is able to operate on more intricate and delicate areas of the anatomy thanks to this type of technology.

Smaller incisions:

Surgeons can operate without having to make large incisions. This is evident when performing surgery on the spine, chest, and skull. Smaller incisions mean less chance of infection and a faster recovery time for patients.

With the introduction of machine-vision guided surgery, surgeons can now operate on patients that before they could not. This type of surgery has opened up the world of medicine, allowing surgeons far more accuracy and the ability to perform the surgeries more safely.