PM Once Again Pledges to Stamp Out Corruption on Anti-Corruption Day

Monday marked International Anti-Corruption Day with Prime Miniter Prayut pledging once again to stamp out corruption in Thailand. The Prime Minister presided over an event at the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

He agian promissed to revamp the country’s legal mechanisms to improve the efficiency of counter-corruption work.

Since 2014 Prime Miniter Prayut has pledge to stamp out corruption in Thailand on International Anti-Corruption Day. However his governments efforts to reign in corruption in Thailand seem to have faltered a little.

This year Thailand scored 36 points out of 100 on the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index reported by Transparency International. The score was sactually lower than in 2014 when the Gen. Prayut seized power in a military coup.

Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, once again vowed to stamp out corruption, saying the issue is a matter of urgency for his government. He said anti-corruption measures tackle the problem need to come from from all sides. Saying cooperation by all sectors is needed to jointly monitor and prevent corruption.

Thailand’s younger voters are demanding transparency

He encourages people to listen to the voices of young people. Thailand’s younger voters are demanding transparency and an end to corruption in the Nation.

Aside from working to equip anti-corruption agencies with more effective legal mechanisms. “Changing people’s attitudes is also very important too. Thai society will have to learn to stop valuing patronage and ignoring common acts of corruption,” he said.

The Prime Minister encouraged all Thais to make a pledge on the occasion of International Anti-Corruption Day. They have to be honest, refrain from corrupt practices. Also to put common interests ahead of personal ones and uphold the country’s three main pillars. Which are the nation; the religion and the monarchy; and also follow in His Majesty’s footsteps by being compassionate and performing altruistic deeds.

At the end of his speech, Gen Prayut declared his determination to always act honestly and hold the public interest over his own.