American Fire Chief Detained After Bullet Found In His Suitcase

US Embassy officials in Thailand are working to help an American fire chief who is being held after a single bullet was found in his suitcase. He has been detained in Thailand since before Thanksgiving.

Michael Morra is the fire chief at the Hanover Fire Department in Burgettstown,and has been serving the community for 30 years.

Morra is being held in Bangkok after being arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Nov. 23rd on his way home. Security officials found a single bullet in his suitcase. According to his family Micheal was bewildered on how the bullet got into his suitcase.

Michael was here doing work for his main employer General Electric. He is now safe in a hotel in Bangkok after his family said he spent time in a prison. He is presently awaiting a court appearance and has has his passport confiscated.

Letters have been sent to the U.S. Embassy in Thailand urging officials to give full and fair consideration to his case.

Washington County lawmakers, including Rep. Joshua Kail, are now trying to help Michael Morra, who is safe and out of prison.

They sent a letter to the United States Embassy in Thailand in support of Michael Morra, according to US media.

“We just want him to come back home safely. We want him to come back home as quickly as possible and just have a fair situation there for a seemingly minor error,” Kail said.

U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler also wrote a letter on Michael Morra’s behalf. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey is also involved.

