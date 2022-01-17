Connect with us

Crime News

Monk Arrested for Selling Methamphetamine to Teenagers
Advertisement

Crime

Immigration Police Nab Man Wanted for Human Trafficking

Chiang Rai News Crime News

Police Seized 6 Million Meth Pills, 3 Drug Runners Arrested

Crime News

Police Sidelined After Arresting Man for Car Deodorizer

Crime News

Police Charged with Attempted Murder After Firing at Vehicle

Crime

Police Arrest Drug Trafficker US$1.6 Million in Assets Seized

Crime Trending News

Robert Durst, the Millionaire Murderer, has Died in Prison

Crime

Dennis Rader BTK Killer Documentary, I'M A GOOD PERSON WHO DID SOME BAD THINGS ...

Crime News Southern Thailand

Man Shoots and Kills 2 Seafood Vendors, Injures 3 Others

Crime Trending News

Ahmaud Arbery - Those Who killed Ahmaud Arbery Get Life Sentences

Crime

Monk Arrested for Selling Methamphetamine to Teenagers

Published

37 mins ago

on

Monk Arrested for Selling Methamphetamine to Teenagers

Police report authorities raided a temple in northeastern Thailand on Sunday and arrested a monk for selling and using methamphetamine. The raid was led by Phanthat Phu-sanga, a senior assistant district chief.

The drug raid followed complaints from local residents that monk, Phra Suthorn Sonkaew, had acted as a drug pusher selling methamphetamine to youth in the village.

Police said Phra Suthorn, a monk at Wat Chaimongkol in Khon Sawan village in Khon Sawan of Chaiyaphum, initially denied the allegations.

During a search of his living quarters, the team discovered 36 methamphetamine pills in a plastic bag in his bed. As a result of the evidence, Phra Suthorn confessed to having just purchased 40 methamphetamine pills. He said he had used two of the pills himself and resold two to young villagers.

Upon being stripped of his monastic ordination, he was brought before the Khon Sawan police station in Chaiyaphum. There, he was charged with possessing drugs with intent to sell, as well as using them.

Authorities report that the Coronavirus pandemic has created a surge in cut-price “Yaba” tablets (Methamphetamine) in the local market.

Meth pill prices have slumped in some areas of Thailand, where pills are sold for as little as 80 baht a piece.

Police said they have been overwhelmed with the increased use and trafficking of “Yaba,” while “health authorities are seriously under-resourced and have limited capacity to offer treatment.

Thailand’s Battle Against Methamphetamine

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?