Man Threatens Suicide at Chiang Rai Rajabhat University Overpass

Chiang Rai’s Ban Du Police Station reported a man threatened suicide by jumping off the overpass on Phahonyothin Road. The incident occurred this week in front of Chiang Rai Rajabhat University.

When police arrived at the scene they found a man standing in the middle of the overpass, threatening to jump. Local officials tried talking the man down from suicide while police stopped traffic.

After approximately 30 minutes of talking with officials the man calmed down and came off the ledge of the overpass.

Upon further questioning he told police that he wanted to kill himself due to financial hardships. He said that he lost his job due to the covid-19 lockdown and had no way home. The financial hardships caused stress because without money he couldn’t return to the family in Roi Et Province. With no other solution he decided to kill himself by jumping off the overpass.

According to Thai media Chiang Rai police and local officials joined together and collect donations to help the man get home. They then drove the man to the bus station and purchased a bus ticket for him to return home. Police also gave him additional pocket money to buy food and drinks during his journey home.

Motorist Warned Over Punctured Tires

Chiang Rai police have posted a warning on their Facebook page warning all motorists travelling on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai highway. According to Chiang Rai police, a curious number of cars have reported getting flat tires.

Police reported that the flat tires have been found to have been punctured by nails. They believe that someone or group may have littered the road with nails.

More than 20 cars have been reported to have had punctures in recent days, CityLife reports. Chiang Rai Police have recommended the public to drive carefully and bring spare tires. They are investigating the matter.