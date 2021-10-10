Connect with us

Family Make Public Please after Dogs Stolen in Northern Thailand
Family Make Public Please after Dogs Stolen in Northern Thailand

A family in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai province has been left heartbroken after their two dogs were allegedly stolen from their home. The family made a YouTube plea for their Shitzu named Nutella and Pomeranian named Sunny.

The family of three told police the two dogs were playing in front of their family shop. When the mother and her six-year-old daughter stepped out to the market the father remained behind.

He said after a while he became concerned that he could no longer see the dogs. He search around the frontage of his shop asking other shop owners if they had seen his two dogs. A neighbouring shop owner said that he had seen a couple ride away on a motorcycle with two dogs.

The family inspected CCTV footage from a neighbouring shop which showed a man and a woman grabbing the two dogs and riding away on their motorcycle with them.

Dogs Sunny and Nutella part of the family

The family has made a public and YouTube plea to whoever took their two dogs to please return them. They said that Sunny and Nutella were part of their family and loved deeply. They also said their six-year-old daughter has been crying daily and struggles to eat or sleep.

“If Sunny and Nutella are returned unharmed we won’t press charges. All we just want is Sunny and Nutella back,” said a tearful mother.

The family told Chiang Mai’s CityNews that they refuse to give up searching for Sunny and Nutella. From surveying the CCTV footage they believe the dognappers were a couple in a village not far across the river. The family is scouring neighbourhoods and asking for local community leaders for assistance in finding Sunny and Nutella.

Chiang Mai Police report they now have the license plate of the motorbike which will assist them in finding the dognappers of Sunny and Nutella.

Source: CityNews

