Cyber Police Take Down Kiddie Porn Distributor in Northern Thailand

Cyber crime police in northern Thailand have arrested a kiddie porn distributor and seized thousands of digital files of underage girls and women from his house in Tak province.

Cyber crime police from the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau and police from the Mae Ramat police station took part in the raid. Police they seized a computer, a mobile phone and a bank passbook. The suspect was identified only as Mr Olarn, 28.

Mr Olarn’s arrest follows a complaint by a group of under aged girls that pictures and videos of them had been posted in the “VK Sanoh Sortaling” group on Russian social media website on VK. The Russian social media and networking platform that has some 500 million users worldwide.

Digital files of children and adults

Over 100,000 people followed “VK Sanoh Sortaling”, which also featured a secret online group for people to view porn clips for fees of 300 baht each.

The CCIB investigated the complaint and found Mr Olarn was the administrator of the site, said Pol Lt Gen Kornchai Klaiklueng, the commissioner of the bureau.

The arrest team found over 100,000 digital files featuring nude females, children and adults, on the suspect’s computer and mobile phone.

During questioning, police said Mr Olarn admitted he was the administrator of the site, which had been open for one year. He reportedly earned about 50,000 baht a month in fees from people visiting the site.

Investigators found the suspect had more than one million baht in his bank account. A former military conscript, Mr Olarn had not held a job since his military service ended, and stayed at home, said police.

The suspect was charged with possessing digital files of child pornographic materials for sexual and commercial purposes and inputting pornographic data into a computer system.

He was held in police custody at Mae Ramat police station for further legal action.

Source: Tharath