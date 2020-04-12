Connect with us

News Regional News

Bodies of Missing Teenage Girls Found in Kwae Noy River
Advertisement

News News Video World News

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Discharged from Hospital

News

Thailand Reports Only 33 New Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Sunday

Crime & Legal News

Fake Doctor Arrested for Robbing Seniors in Northeastern Thailand

News Northen Thailand

Famous Chiang Mai Hiking Spot Doi Mon Jong Ravaged by Wildfire

News

Woman in Northeastern Thailand Re-Infected with Covid-19 Coronavirus

News

Civil Liberties and Human Right Being Trampled Due to Covid-19

News Northen Thailand

Man Arrested in Northern Thailand for Licking Fence Railing

Health News

Thailand's Daily Covid-19 Coronavirus Cases Drop to 45 as of Saturday

News Northen Thailand

Germans in Hot Water for Removing Covid-19 Barrier in Chiang Mai

News

Bodies of Missing Teenage Girls Found in Kwae Noy River

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Rescue Workers Find Bodies of Missing Teenage Girls in River

The bodies of two teenage girls who went missing on Friday in the Kwae Noy river in this western Thailand were recovered on Sunday, Kanchanaburi authorities said.

The first body was found on Sunday morning stuck at a fish basket near Wat Chorakhae Phuak in tambon Chorakhe Phuak of Dan Makham Tia district by villagers.

The second was found by members of a search team on Sunday afternoon, Thai Media reported.

On Friday, three teenage students at Ban Kao Withaya School in Kanchanaburi’s Muang district went down to play in the Kwae Noy river. They were tragically swept away by a strong current. A man who witnessed the incident went into the river to help, but he could save only one of them. The other two girls disappeared before his eyes the Bangkok Post reported.

Divers from various rescue units were called for help. Equipped with diving gear and flat-bottomed boats, they searched for the two girls but were not successful on the first two days.

After the first body was located on Sunday morning rescue divers continued the search the other teenage girl. Consequently the found the body of the other girl about 500 meters from the spot where the body of the first teenage girl was discovered.

Rescue photos of Teenage Girls bodies being recovered

Bodies of missing teenage girls found in river-teenage dirtbag

Bodies of missing teenage girls found in river-teenage dirtbag

Bodies of missing teenage girls found in river-teenage dirtbag

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement