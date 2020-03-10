“We are very worried about the public and the decision whether we will cancel Songkran or not will be taken amongst many organisations in Chiang Mai. Who are all monitoring the situation very closely. We will likely be making a formal announcement soon,” said Mayor Tassanai.

Meanwhile, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Yutthasak Supasorn said they have not decided whether to cancel Songkran celebrations. Above all because it needs to further assess the Covid-19 situation.

“The TAT and the Ministry of Sports and Tourism are capable of organizing Songkran celebrations. But may have to limit them to cultural events only,” said Yutthasak.