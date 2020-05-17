Connect with us

American Finds Abandoned New Born Baby in Chiang Mai Thailand
American Finds Abandoned New Born Baby in Chiang Mai Thailand

An American expat in northern Thailand’s Chiang Mai city has found a new born baby girl abandoned on the roadside under a tree. American Eric Ransdell alerted friends who called the police and rescue workers.

Upon arrival police and rescue workers found the new born baby girl still attached to her umbilical cord. The new born girl was good health and wrapped up in a blanket and placed under a shady tree.

According to Eric Ransdell, he was walking home to his condo when he saw the arm of the infant sticking out of the blanket. He told police that when he first saw the baby he feared it was dead.

He immediately checked the infant for a pulse then called his Thai friends for help.

Chiang Mai Police are also examining CCTV footage in the area to find the baby girls mother. According to Thai media the baby girl is under care at Nakornping Hospital, in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

Thai society has historically had a problem with baby abandonment. Abandonment stems from many problems, including unwanted pregnancies, family problems and more. Mothers who abandon a child do have other options.

There are governments and private sponsored faculties for children who need care. However, many parents do not avail themselves of these services and the children end up abandoned.

Photos and video from Rescue workers at scene where baby girl abandoned

