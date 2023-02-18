Per Session, Microsoft Limits Bing Chats To 5 Questions

(CTN News) – On Friday, Microsoft announced that it would limit chat sessions on its brand-new Bing search engine powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI) to five questions per session and 50 questions per day, according to the company.

“As we mentioned recently, long chat sessions can confuse the underlying chat model in the updated Bing.

To address these issues, we have implemented some changes to help focus the chat sessions in order to prevent these issues from happening again,” Microsoft said in the blog post.

There has been some media coverage recently about the potential dangers of answers from the upcoming Bing search engine.

This story focuses on the fact that technology might not be ready for prime time.

Microsoft’s announcement comes a few days after some media outlets reported that the results could be dangerous.

Google’s chatbot Bard, which is similar to Microsoft’s Bing, as well as Microsoft’s Bing’s search results, have all shown that they can be unpredictable.

This is even in their early stages of development.

When a Reuters reporter asked the updated version of Bing outfitted with artificial intelligence for the price of car air filters, Bing responded with advertisements for filters offered by the auto parts website Parts Geek, not merely specific answers to the question.

The revamped Bing, which has a waiting list of millions of people waiting for access to it, represents a potentially lucrative opportunity for Microsoft.

During a presentation last week to investors and the press, the company said that every percentage point that it gains in the search advertising market could mean an increase of $2 billion in ad revenue for the company.

