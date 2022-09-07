Connect with us

Tech

Toyota GR Corolla Starts At $37K And Crests At $50K When Fully Loaded In 2023
Advertisement

Tech

YouTube TV Now Supports 5.1 Surround Sound On Apple TV And Fire TV

Tech

Harvest Moon; Reap The Beauty Of The Full 'Harvest Moon' On Sept. 10

Tech

Google Chrome Has A Major Security Bug: Update Your Browser As Soon As Possible

Tech

Apple Event, Names Have Been Accompanied By A Secret Meaning Since 2001

Tech

Are Venmo Debit Cards a Good Choice For You?

Tech

What are Exchanges?

Tech

What is a Coinbase Card?

Tech

Coinbase IPO: Unusual Risks You Face When Using listing to Go Public

Tech

What Is Proof of Burn Consensus In Blockchain

Tech

LCD Vs. E-Ink Pricer ESL/Electronic Shelf Label: Which Is Better?

Tech

Honor 70 Review: Great photos, Mid-Range Everything Else

Tech

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Super Hero DLC Pack, Gamma 2 Is Added

Tech

Silent Hill 2 Remake Alleged Screenshots Surface Online

Tech

Ellie; Have You Seen The Last Of Us Part 1 yet? Here Are Ellie’s Jokes In Italian

Tech

NASA Officials News Briefing Is Held On The Next Launch Attempt Of Artemis

Tech

Samsung; Data Breach Has Ensnared US Customers

Tech

What is Multilayer PCBS

Tech

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G Tablet Features A Rugged Body

Gaming Tech

Payment Pathways Propel the Online Gambling Scenario in India

Tech

Toyota GR Corolla Starts At $37K And Crests At $50K When Fully Loaded In 2023

Avatar of Salman Ahmad

Published

57 mins ago

on

Toyota GR Corolla Starts At $37K And Crests At $50K When Fully Loaded In 2023

(CTN News) _ On Tuesday, Toyota announced the price of its rip-rockin’ 2023 GR Corolla, and it comes in at a not-too-shabby $36,995 (including $1,095 in destination charges) for what you get.

In this case, that is for the cost of the base Core model, which will be available later this year, but things quickly get more expensive from there on.

The Toyota GR Corolla Circuit adds front and rear limited-slip differentials, better brakes, heated seats, a premium audio system, and more for $43,995 including destination.

 In spite of this, you don’t have to upgrade to the Circuit to get the aforementioned limited-slip diffs and brakes; Toyota offers a $1,180 Performance package for the Core.

 It is possible to add heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to your base GR Corolla Core for an additional $500 if you wish to do so.

A much more expensive version of the Toyota GR Corolla is the Morizo Edition, which costs $50,995.

There are some major upgrades in this trim, including a slightly more powerful engine tune (an extra 22 pound-feet of torque),

Corolla’s weight is reduced by more than 100 pounds thanks to Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and a rear-seat deletion. In the US, only 200 of these GR Corollas will be available.

With this pricing structure, the GR Corolla will certainly be competitive with other high-performance hot hatches.

Volkswagen Golf R starts at $45,385 including destination, but comes with more standard features.

It is also expected that the new Honda Civic Type R will start around $40,000.

With the exception of the Morizo Edition, all GR Corollas are powered by 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engines that deliver 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (except for the Limited Edition).

A six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive are standard, meaning this little hatchback should be an absolute riot to drive.

Which car is best in Toyota?

  • Avalon (2017) The Avalon has the space, fuel efficiency, and horsepower to satisfy any family. …
  • Camry (2018)
  • Highlander (2017)
  • Prius (2017)
  • 86 (2017)
  • Sienna (2017)
  • Prius Prime (2017)

SEE Also:

YouTube TV Now Supports 5.1 Surround Sound On Apple TV And Fire TV

Juul Settles $438 Million Youth Vaping Investigation

Harvest Moon; Reap The Beauty Of The Full ‘Harvest Moon’ On Sept. 10
Related Topics:
Continue Reading