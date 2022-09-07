Toyota GR Corolla Starts At $37K And Crests At $50K When Fully Loaded In 2023

(CTN News) _ On Tuesday, Toyota announced the price of its rip-rockin’ 2023 GR Corolla, and it comes in at a not-too-shabby $36,995 (including $1,095 in destination charges) for what you get.

In this case, that is for the cost of the base Core model, which will be available later this year, but things quickly get more expensive from there on.

The Toyota GR Corolla Circuit adds front and rear limited-slip differentials, better brakes, heated seats, a premium audio system, and more for $43,995 including destination.

In spite of this, you don’t have to upgrade to the Circuit to get the aforementioned limited-slip diffs and brakes; Toyota offers a $1,180 Performance package for the Core.

It is possible to add heated front seats and a heated steering wheel to your base GR Corolla Core for an additional $500 if you wish to do so.

A much more expensive version of the Toyota GR Corolla is the Morizo Edition, which costs $50,995.

There are some major upgrades in this trim, including a slightly more powerful engine tune (an extra 22 pound-feet of torque),

Corolla’s weight is reduced by more than 100 pounds thanks to Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and a rear-seat deletion. In the US, only 200 of these GR Corollas will be available.

With this pricing structure, the GR Corolla will certainly be competitive with other high-performance hot hatches.

Volkswagen Golf R starts at $45,385 including destination, but comes with more standard features.

It is also expected that the new Honda Civic Type R will start around $40,000.

With the exception of the Morizo Edition, all GR Corollas are powered by 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-3 engines that deliver 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque (except for the Limited Edition).

A six-speed manual transmission and all-wheel drive are standard, meaning this little hatchback should be an absolute riot to drive.

