Health
Juul Settles $438 Million Youth Vaping Investigation
(CTN News) _ Juul tentatively agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation by 34 states and territories into the company’s marketing and sales practices alleged to fuel the youth vaping crisis.
According to the investigation, the company deliberately targeted youth with launch parties, advertisements using young and trendy models, social media posts, and free samples.
Juul also manipulated the chemical composition of its product to make the vapor less harsh on young and inexperienced smokers, according to Connecticut Attorney General William Tong (D).
Its cynical marketing campaigns created a new generation of nicotine addicts.
Tong said vaping products were relentlessly marketed to underage youth, manipulated their chemical composition to appeal to inexperienced users, and misled consumers about nicotine content.
Among teens, Juul was once the most popular brand of vaping product on the market.
As a result of pressure from lawmakers, advocates, and FDA regulators, has stopped selling its fruity flavors.
As a result of the settlement, will be severely restricted in its marketing and sales practices. Juul would be prohibited from marketing to youth or funding school education programs.
A company’s marketing materials cannot depict anyone under 35, and it cannot misrepresent its nicotine levels.
Juul said the settlement “is an important part of our ongoing commitment to resolve past issues.”
This agreement supports our current business practices, which began with a companywide reset in 2019.
Currently, is fighting the FDA over whether it can continue to sell its products.
Juul’s marketing authorization request was denied in June by the agency, which said had not proven its products were safe for the public.
In the beginning, electronic cigarettes were introduced on the market as a “healthier” alternative to tobacco cigarettes, but they soon spread to young people.
The sweet and fruity flavors of e-cigarette pods easily available in stores attracted many smokers.
Young people in the U.S. are most likely to use e-cigarettes since 2014.
Juul settles FDA Action.
