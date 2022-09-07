Juul Settles $438 Million Youth Vaping Investigation

Among teens, Juul was once the most popular brand of vaping product on the market.

As a result of pressure from lawmakers, advocates, and FDA regulators, has stopped selling its fruity flavors.

As a result of the settlement, will be severely restricted in its marketing and sales practices. Juul would be prohibited from marketing to youth or funding school education programs.

A company’s marketing materials cannot depict anyone under 35, and it cannot misrepresent its nicotine levels.

Juul said the settlement “is an important part of our ongoing commitment to resolve past issues.”

This agreement supports our current business practices, which began with a companywide reset in 2019.

Currently, is fighting the FDA over whether it can continue to sell its products.

Juul’s marketing authorization request was denied in June by the agency, which said had not proven its products were safe for the public.