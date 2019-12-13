Top 5 Video Downloading Applications Avaliable for 2020

Video downloading application is a type of application which allows its user to download videos and movies from the internet. Users can save such videos in order to access them when they do not have an internet connection.

These applications are available free of cost on internet if the user downloads apk version of the applications. A user can download their favourite application from their respective official website.

Users can choose from loads of apps available on the internet. Vidmate is one such application which is treated as one of the best video downloading applications.

Top 5 Video downloading applications are listed below:

Tubemate:

It is a video downloader app which helps users download videos from social media directly to their smartphones. It offers fast downloading speed with a user-friendly interface. Moreover, users do not have to switch between Tubmate and media player as videos can be streamed and downloaded on tubemate itself.

The best feature which beats all other apps is the ability to download multiple videos simultaneously. Videos can also be downloaded and further converted into MP3 format so that users can listen to their important lessons or music on the go.

KeepVid:

KeepVid enables conversion of videos downloaded into MP3 formats. The application has an interactive interface and has its own video file convertor for converting videos in Mp3 format. Users can access the inbuilt browser for searching one’s favourite video in order to download it.

A user can create a playlist of all the videos which he/she want to store separately for effective management. Moreover, the download size of the application is too small which can be installed on older devices with less space and RAM.

Freemake video downloader:

The application provides both video downloading and editing services to its users. Users can download videos from almost any website and can even edit the downloaded video using the same application. The application has amazing video playback option. Moreover, one can add subtitles to the downloaded videos using the inbuilt subtitles finder and upload option.

Video graber:

The application allows its user to download videos from various websites free of cost. Any video of any format can be downloaded, stored and even shared using the application. Moreover, the interface of the application is user-friendly and simple to understand.

Downloaded videos can further be converted into MP3 format using the same application which makes Video Graber one of the best video downloading applications on the Internet.

Vidmate:

It is a video downloader App which allows users to download videos form any website especially YouTube straight onto their smartphones hassle free and without any cost.

Downloading this app allows users to watch their favourite movies and TV shows on the go.

Videos can be downloaded and streamed from the same app which gives it an upper edge than other apps.

User can save on their internet bills by downloading the videos and watching them multiple times without any requirement to re-download.

Out of all the above applications, one must seriously consider Vidmate which has the maximum features, benefits and functionality.