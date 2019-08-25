Thailand Launches New Space Operations Center

BANGKOK – Thailand has always has an interest in outer space, now its launching a space operations center. The launch of the facility has highlighted Thailand’s effort to develop its space capabilities.

Thailand’s involvement in outer space has been in research and development and satellite navigation dating back decades. The involvement of agencies like the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA).

But over the past few years, Thailand has made efforts to expand the development of it space policy and to expand it through various initiatives. Such as the creation of the National Space Policy Committee and the development of satellites.

Last week, Thailand’s efforts to develop its space capabilities were in the headlines again with the announcement of a new military space unit. The Thai military formally launched a new space operations center to enhance national security in space.

According to National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT), the new space operations center, which was launched on August 17th. Its intended to serve as the primary organization to preserve Thailand national security in the space.

The space center will help lay the foundation for the development of several missions including space operations, outer space patrols. Satellite communications, and international engagement in certain space-related activities.

So far, very little in the way of specifics has been revealed about Thailand’s new space operations center.