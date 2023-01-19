Connect with us

Tech

SpaceX Launches 'GPS 3' Navigation Satellite Into Orbit
Advertisement

Tech Business

Twitter Introduces A New Subscription Plan 'Twitter Blue'

Tech News

'Boeing' Receives $425 Million From NASA For Fuel-Efficient Airliner Project

Tech

Using Bluetooth Headphones With Your Windows Laptop, Macbook, And More

Tech

Amazon Echo Dot vs Google Home Mini: Amazon vs Google

Tech

$299 Apple HomePod Speaker Upgrades Sound, Siri Smarts

Tech

Around 5% Of Microsoft's Workforce Will Lose Their Jobs Starting Wednesday

Tech Business

Twitter's Revenue Drops 40% Ahead Of Musk Deadline For Major Payment: Report

Tech

ChatGPT: 5 Uses For SEOs & Digital Marketers

Tech Business

Microsoft Bing To Launch With ChatGPT In March

Tech Business

OpenAI Investment Rumors Circulate As Microsoft Expands ChatGPT Access

Tech

"Linux Kernel 6.1.6" NOW AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD

Tech

Alert! Google Chrome Users' Data Is At Risk

Tech

Google Calendar 6 Tips For Planning Your Day

Tech

MacBook Pro Failure: Apple's Massive Failure

Tech

6 Surefire Reasons Why You Should Switch to Watercooled PCs Now

Tech

What is IT Outsourcing? The Main Benefits

Tech

Review Of The New Bangladesh Mobile App By 4rabet 2023

Tech

Smm Next Is A One-Stop For All Smm Panel Products

Tech

Pin-Up Bet App Review for India

Tech

SpaceX Launches ‘GPS 3’ Navigation Satellite Into Orbit

Published

34 mins ago

on

SpaceX Launches 'GPS 3' Navigation Satellite Into Orbit

(CTN NEWS) – Cape Canaveral, Florida — On Wednesday, SpaceX launched the most recent in a line of more potent GPS navigation satellites, continuing a fleet-wide upgrade by the U.S. Space Force to provide better accuracy and anti-jamming capability.

The 9,595-pound satellite was launched by a Falcon 9 rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:24 EST and made an arc toward the northeast over the Atlantic Ocean.

The rocket’s upper stage engine burned twice to attain the intended deploy orbit before releasing the satellite to fly on its own after dropping off its previously flown first stage, which had returned on its own to land on an offshore droneship.

The sixth GPS 3 satellite, launched on Wednesday, is one of the ten that Lockheed Martin has produced for the Space Force.

Additionally, 22 cutting-edge GPS 3 Follow-On navigation beacons will be developed by Lockheed Martin to update the complete constellation with cutting-edge components.

Andre Trotter, vice president of navigation systems at Lockheed Martin, stated that the company now has four additional GPS satellites ready for launch in its facility in Colorado.

Atomic clocks onboard GPS satellites generate ultra-precise timing signals that are continuously relayed.

A camera on the Falcon 9’s second stage captured a view of the GPS 3 satellite being released to fly on its own about 90 minutes after launch.
SPACEX

By examining minute variations in the signals from several satellites, military and civilian receivers may determine their position, velocity, and altitude in devices ranging from vehicle navigation systems to smart weaponry.

According to Tonya Ladwig, a vice president of Lockheed Martin, before a previous launch, the GPS 3 satellites are “the most powerful, resilient GPS satellite ever created.”

“We offer an eight-fold boost in anti-jamming capabilities over the constellation’s current satellites and a three-fold improvement in accuracy.”

In addition to better search and rescue capabilities, compatibility with other navigation systems, and enhanced civilian transmissions, the GPS 3 satellites also have a more precise and jam-proof military channel.

The program executive officer, Cordell DeLaPena Jr., described the additional satellites as “a vital contribution to Space Systems Command’s ongoing GPS modernization effort.

Bringing about new capabilities to civilian and military customers throughout the globe.”

011823-gps.jpg

An artist’s impression of a GPS 3 navigation satellite in orbit with its solar arrays and antennas deployed. LOCKHEED MARTIN

“GPS 3 satellites boost our capacity to offer military and civilian customers more reliable and accurate signals that enable daily operations like navigation and search and rescue missions.”

This year’s launch was SpaceX‘s fourth overall.

A Falcon 9 rocket will launch 51 Starlink broadband satellites from the Californian Vandenberg Space Force Base at 10:23 a.m. EST on Thursday, the fifth of about 100 planned launches.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

‘Boeing’ Receives $425 Million From NASA For Fuel-Efficient Airliner Project

Using Bluetooth Headphones With Your Windows Laptop, Macbook, And More

Amazon Echo Dot vs Google Home Mini: Amazon vs Google

 
Related Topics:
Continue Reading