FOUR FIRST-PARTY XBOX GAMES PER YEAR: PHIL SPENCER CONFIRMS ‘PLAN’

(CTN News) – During a recent interview with IGN, Phil ‘P3’ Spencer – the CEO of Microsoft XBOX Gaming – went on record to discuss everything from Starfield, as well as rumours that a new console could be on the way.

It has also been stated by him briefly that Xbox has a desire to release four first-party games every year, which echoes the statement made by Matt Booty, the Head of Xbox Game Studios, in June regarding Xbox’s plan to release four first-party games each year.

To put it simply, it was formerly a goal, but now there is a ‘plan’ to deliver four first-party games every year, something that Spencer stressed has already taken place this year, and one that will ‘absolutely’ take place next year.

Game promises from Phil Spencer

In a statement, Spencer detailed the lineup of first-party games that have launched this year on Xbox, for better or for worse:

Rush Hour for Hi-Fi

Legends of Minecraft

Fall of redfall

A starry field

Thanks a lot

AOE4 (console)

According to Spencer, in a tongue-in-cheek reference, ‘perhaps people don’t want to give us the credit for Redfall, which I understand.’

The game Redfall, if you are not aware, was a complete failure. It swiftly vanished into the abyss of history, never to be mentioned again. If you are not aware, it was a complete failure.

In his interview with IGN, Phil Spencer gave a candid account of his experiences, which I found to be refreshing.

In the past few years, it has been said that Xbox is about games, but there can be no doubt that the green team does not perform as well as the PlayStation when it comes to providing exclusive, first-party titles as well as the PlayStation 4.

Seeing that there is now ‘a plan’ to make sure that Xbox users are able to access these new games is encouraging to see.

SEE ALSO:

Qase, Software Testing Management Platform, Raises $7.2 Million

WordPress Unveils Its ‘100-Year Plan’ Featuring Domain Registration, Hosting, And Support